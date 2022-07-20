Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Enters the E-commerce Marketplace

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth is pleased to announce today that it has signed an agreement with G-Venture Group, LLC., a company which specializes in e-commerce store management services, to create an e-commerce store to be hosted on Amazon, Facebook Market, and our own Shopify store to list and sell the highest volume products with the greatest profit margins on these platforms. LVGI has done extensive market research into this type of arrangement, and we believe it can become a solid revenue generating opportunity with good earnings within a relatively short period of time. LVGI will own 100% of this new business, operating under its newly formed company Limitless Technology Group, LLC, and has solely, internally, financed this acquisition/start-up with the assistance of our CEO Joseph Francella.

"I'm once again going all-in on LVGI using my personal relationships, credit and personal assets to back this low interest loan and line-of-credit to begin our newest business venture with no shares or dilution associated with it." states Joseph Francella, CEO

"In 2017, Amazon's market share of the U.S. e-commerce retail market was 37 percent. As of the date of the last survey completed in 2021, Amazon's market share now accounts for 50 percent of the entire e-commerce retail market's gross merchandise volume (GMV). These are huge numbers and provide extensive opportunities for on-line business development. Based on our estimates and research, we feel that in one year, our stores could generate roughly $500k in revenues. The goal for LVGI is to open 4 of these ecommerce stores over the next 3 years and generate estimated revenues of $5.5M with close to $1M in EBITDA. With the help of G-Venture Group, LLC., we will be able to bring strong revenues to LVGI in a growing new market opportunity." States Devon Diaz, COO of LVGI.

"I was absolutely elated when Devon and Joe decided to reach out to my top sales specialist, Scott Weingold" states Sachet Gagwani CEO. "Being able to assist a public company in one of the world's top growing industries is absolutely a dream come true. Especially when working with men of such high caliber as Devon and Joe. Not only do we plan on working with LVGI as a strong, supportive partner, but we also hope to gain decades of experience from them to learn and grow together while simultaneously conquering the industry we know best, E-Commerce. While other agencies are not performing to their maximum potential because of their lack of infrastructure and expertise, myself and Dillon Stanger (my COO), will be guiding LVGI on implementing multiple different e-commerce automation models, including dropshipping, then transitioning to Fulfilled by Amazon (Amazon FBA), and Fulfilled By Merchant (Amazon FBM). These are models which will be implemented as we complete our migration in transitioning to majority wholesale buying and retail selling. Alongside of our traditional models, we will be implementing Fulfilled By Merchant models with retail arbitrage for an even larger bonus in cash flows. Although we registered the company in 2020, I personally have over 5 years of experience in E-Commerce and as we started gaining traction, I incorporated the company officially and have over 100 clients that we represent. It has been the recent years, however, that have been the most important as this is an ever changing environment and marketplace which has unlimited potential that we plan to take full advantage of with the help of partners like LVGI."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com .

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Rokin, Inc., KetoSports, Inc. and Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity. www.ketosports.com

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans. www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

