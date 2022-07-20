Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 50% of Meccanica Yacht Services srl and the organization of the first GNL nautical pole in the Mediterranean.

Gaensel Energy and its Consorzio Green Solution & GNL ("Consorzio") have completed an important acquisition in Genova, Italy. Gaensel and its Consorzio have acquired 50% of Meccanica Yacht Services srl, an Italian corporation specialized on refitting and transformation of nautical and diesel engines. Attorney G.Pierfrancesco Mussumeci, President of Consorzio, stated, "Beginning in January 2025, pursuant to the new European Union regulations, yachts and shipping vessels will not be allowed to access shipping ports if they are utilizing diesel fuel propulsion. The Consorzio with our partner Gaensel Energy has completed this new acquisition as part of a newly created network of companies to collaborate in the refitting of nautical diesel engines into hybrid propulsion and utilizing our LNG Solutions."

The Consorzio is assigning to Meccanica €800,000,00 in new contracts for the development of several perforation platforms of Micoperi SPA of Ravenna, Italy, with several new contracts which have been in negotiation with important shipping companies. Mussumeci stated Meccanica's Fiscal Year 2022 turnover is anticipated to be approximately €4,000,000 with expectation of turnover of over €10,000,000 in Fiscal Year 2023.

Attorney G. Pierfrancesco Mussumeci, President of Consorzio, is actually working with its legal team to provide support for the organization of this new nautical network.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Gaensel's asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

