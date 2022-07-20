The ASSEMBLY Show: Charles Wetherington, President, BTE Technologies to Discuss Using Lean to Prepare For Manufacturing 4.0 as Keynoter at 2022 Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / The 10th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show will offer a dynamic keynote presentation on Using Lean to Prepare for Manufacturing 4.0 delivered by Charles Wetherington, President of BTE Technologies, LLC, a medical equipment manufacturer of products for treating and assessing musculoskeletal issues. BTE Technologies, based in Hanover, MD, is undertaking its digital journey using lean disciplines as a foundation. This session will explain BTE's vision for the future, what it hopes to achieve with M4.0, and the challenges it sees along the way. The trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly manufacturing is taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from October 25-27, 2022. The keynote presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 am CT. Registration is now open at www.theassemblyshow.com.

"I'm pleased that Charles Wetherington will be sharing his knowledge and insight with our attendees. In addition to being president of BTE Technologies, Chuck is a member of the board of directors and executive committee for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) as well as the chair for its small and medium sized manufacturers group," said John Sprovieri, editor-in-chief of ASSEMBLY. "During his keynote presentation he will discuss two subjects of major interest to our audience, regardless of industry: lean manufacturing and Industry 4.0. We look forward to welcoming assembly manufacturers to Rosemont, IL to hear this dynamic keynote, attend our six pre-event workshops and visit with leading vendors in the exhibit hall."

Chuck has served as President of BTE since 2001. Under his leadership, BTE has grown to be an international leader in providing advanced medical devices for physical therapy, sports medicine, and industrial rehabilitation. Their equipment in is over 40 countries around the word, and their customer list is a who's who of leading hospitals, sports teams, and Fortune 500 manufacturers. Their testing equipment has been used for post-offer physical demands assessments for over half a million new hires for manufacturing and distribution jobs in the US and Canada.

Previously, Wetherington served in various general management and operations management positions with General Electric and Black & Decker. He has degrees in engineering from the University of Illinois and Vanderbilt. Wetherington is also a graduate of GE's world-renowned management and business development programs as well as their Edison Engineering Program.

Mr. Wetherington is currently member of the Governors Workforce Development Board (Maryland) and has served on several non-profit and university advisory boards, including serving on the Foundation for Physical Therapy board from 2005-2012.

In addition to the keynote, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in three exclusive pre-event webinar panel discussions providing a sneak peak of what will be displayed on the show floor. ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, Promess, Weiss and Universal Robots are sponsors. On Wednesday, August 17 from 1-2 pm CT a panel will provide an overview of Robotics Technology. On Thursday, September 8 from 1-2 pm CT tune into an exclusive panel discussion on Fastening Technology. On Tuesday, October 4th from 1-2 pm CT, speakers from IMA Automation North America, Automation Tooling Systems, Lanco Integrated and The Arthur G. Russell Co., will discuss Automated Assembly Systems. For more information and to register for the webinars, click here.

The 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show offers an expansive trade show floor featuring Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, KINEXON, and Rexroth, a Bosch Company; Bronze Sponsors Cardinal Kinetic, Schmidt Technology and Telsonic Ultrasonics; and Education Sponsors ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, Daifuku, a Jervis B. Webb Company, Dukane, Epson Robots, EWI, Kistler, Laco Technologies, LightGuide, Mountz, Pico MES, Promess, Ubisense, Universal Robots and Weiss. For information on exhibiting, click here.

The event will kick off with six half day workshops on Tuesday, October 25 on Metal Welding, Lean Manufacturing, Plastics Welding, Electric & Autonomous Vehicles, Next-Generation Manufacturing Workers, and a session on working with Manufacturers' Reps. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 25 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 26 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 27 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com. To register for the event, click here.

