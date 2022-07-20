New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Blockchain Divas announced the launch of the Blockchain Divas Rug Checker- a tool that will help you identify possible rug pulls hidden in the smart contract, honeypots, and essential information about the project's liquidity.





The company has also introduced a Portfolio tracker for investors to simplify the process of keeping track of their investments in cryptocurrencies and other investment vehicles. With the company's software developers considering their investors' needs, Blockchain Divas hopes to create a trustworthy platform for all their customers and help them manage their investments more efficiently.

BlockchainDivas is a company that exists to accelerate the human shift into blockchain through content creation, online training, and thought leadership.

Nancy, the founder of BlockchainDivas, stated, "Here at BlockchainDivas, we put the customer's interest before ours. This means we always make necessary changes to our marketing structure to best suit the client."

Blockchain Divas is a community of female influencers with verified profiles who have come together to help promote new crypto projects and help them shine in the competitive crypto space. The goal of this community is to provide an easy way for projects and investors to find, sponsor, and network with like-minded women with a solid grasp of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and their digital marketing skills.

