Focus Financial Partners: Strategic Capital Advisers to Join Focus Partner Transform Wealth, Strengthening Transform's Capabilities and Presence in Colorado

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Strategic Capital Advisers, Inc. ("SCA"), an SEC registered investment adviser located in Denver, Colorado, will join Focus partner firm Transform Wealth, LLC ("Transform Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1994, SCA provides fee-only investment advisory services to individuals and institutions, including retirement plans. SCA and its principals, John Hancock and Jonathan Ahalt, have built a strong reputation in the greater Colorado area for helping address complex client situations and providing an excellent client experience.

"We are thrilled to join another like-minded team that cares deeply for their clients and shares a common approach to fiduciary advice," said John Hancock, President of SCA. "This partnership will enable us to leverage Transform Wealth's resources, intellectual expertise and deep bench of talent to enhance our strengths and continue to deliver highly personalized client service for many years to come."

"We are excited to bring on a partner that shares a similar entrepreneurial and fiduciary mindset. When we first met SCA, we felt that there was an immediate culture fit between our two firms," added Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform Wealth. This is a unique opportunity for us to bolster the depth and expertise of our team by adding well-respected advisors who are known for the caliber of client service they have delivered for more than 20 years."

"We are delighted that the SCA team will be joining Transform Wealth in what will be our 11th merger and 14th transaction of the year," noted Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. The addition of SCA will strengthen Transform Wealth's already robust service offering to clients in Colorado and across the broader United States. Further, this transaction reinforces Focus' ability to help highly successful firms like Transform Wealth accelerate their growth through mergers and further enhance the advice and services they provide to their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Transform Wealth, LLC

Transform Wealth, LLC ("Transform Wealth") is an independent, fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm headquartered in Denver with additional locations in Colorado Springs, Northglenn and Houston. Transform Wealth offers a comprehensive range of wealth management, investment management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals and families. For more information about Transform Wealth, please visit https://transformwealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

