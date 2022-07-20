Ananda Developments Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

20 July 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ananda announces that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 10.00 on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V OHR, has been sent to shareholders in the Company.

In addition to the usual resolutions at the AGM, resolutions will also be proposed to approve an Enterprise Management Incentive ('EMI') Plan and an Unapproved Share Option Plan. Details of these plans are available within the Notice of Meeting, available at https://anandadevelopments.com/publications/ under the Notices and Meetings tab, and the rules of the schemes will be available at https://anandadevelopments.com/publications/ under the Company Documents tab. The EMI plan is intended to be used in order to allow the operational team currently undertaking the Company's genetic stabilisation research programme and commercial trials to participate in the Company as shareholders. The Unapproved plan is being established in order to allow any Senior management excluded from participating in the EMI to still be afforded the same opportunity.

The AGM will also consider, pursuant to section 656 of the Companies Act 2006, whether any, and if so what, steps should be taken to address the fact that the net assets of the Company have fallen to half or less of its called-up share capital. This is a technical accounting outcome and the Directors do not believe that this will otherwise impact the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/