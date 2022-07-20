Interactive Patient Care Market / Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market worth $300 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Patient Care Market / Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2027 from USD 146 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions.

However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this Interactive Patient Care Market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

"Hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

Based on product, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive Patient Care Market in 2021. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals.

"The inpatient solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021"

Based on type, the market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient solutions. The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive Patient Care Market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions.

"Hospitals segment in the end users is expected to account for the largest share of the global Interactive patient engagement solutions market"

Based end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive Patient Care Market / Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Rising demand for IT tools to tackle the demand of hospital staff and the increasing demand for effective communication tools are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

"North America to dominate the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2022"

North America accounted for the largest share of the Interactive Patient Care Market / Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2021 and also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products are some of the key factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market.

Prominent players in this Interactive Patient Care Market / Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market are:

GetWellNetwork (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), SONIFI Health (US), Barco (Belgium), Sentrics (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Aceso Interactive Inc. (US), HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions (Canada), Lincor, Inc. (US), eVideon (US), Remedi Complete Medical Solutions (Taiwan), i3solutions (Canada), PDi Communication Systems, Inc. (US), BEWATEC ConnectedCare GmbH (Germany), Hôpitel Inc. (Canada), Hospedia (UK), Onyx Healthcare Inc. (US), ClinicAll (US), ARBOR Technology Corp. (Taiwan), Healthcare Information, LLC (US), Oneview Healthcare (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Vecoton (China), pCare (US), and Medix-Care GmbH (Germany).

These players are increasingly focusing on product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product offerings in the interactive patient engagement solutions market.

