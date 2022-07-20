+2.0% on a like-for-like basis

H1 2022 Essentials Sales: €154m, up 9.8%

+6.8% on a like-for-like basis

Regulatory News:

Matthieu Frechin, Chief Executive Officer of Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO), said: "In a global animal health market that is normalising after two years of exceptional growth, our laboratory is continuing to expand, driven by our strategy of focusing on our Essential products and on the most promising territories. Our recent launches, combined with a large-scale marketing plan, offer us solid prospects. As a result, we expect to continue to grow at a sustained pace, outpacing the market in Essentials, while remaining opportunistic in terms of external growth. "

Q2 2022 sales amounted to €136m, up +6.7% on a reported basis and up +1.8% on a like-for-like basis compared to the same period last year, with 2 favourable characteristics:

Geographic balance: all strategic territories posted consistent growth on a reported basis of +5.0% in Europe, +9.5% in the Americas and +6.2% in Asia/Pacific.

all strategic territories posted consistent growth on a reported basis of +5.0% in Europe, +9.5% in the Americas and +6.2% in Asia/Pacific. Strategic consistency: in the second quarter of 2022, sales of Essential products reached €77m (up 11.5% on a reported basis), driven by strong organic growth and in particular the launches of Felpreva, Imoxi and Phovia.

Over the first half of the year, Vetoquinol recorded sales of €271m, up 6.1% on a reported basis and 2.0% on a like-for-like basis. The laboratory recorded a positive currency impact of €11m (+4.1%), mainly due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

At 30 June 2022, all strategic territories grew on a reported basis, +0.9% in Europe, +12.9% in the Americas and +9.3% in Asia/Pacific, and on a like-for-like basis, +0.4% in Europe, +2.7% in the Americas and +5.4% in Asia/Pacific.

The performance of the first six months of 2022 is the result of the continued growth of Essential products, the driving force of the laboratory's strategy, which grew by 9.8% on a reported basis and 6.8% on a like-for-like basis. They represent 56.8% of the laboratory's sales in the first half of 2022, compared with 54.9% in the first half of 2021.

Sales of companion animal products (€183m) accounted for 67.5% of total sales, up 9.8% on a reported basis and 5.7% on a like-for-like basis. Sales to farm animals amounted to 88 million, down 0.8% on a reported basis and down 5.1% on a like-for-like basis, in line with the dynamics observed in each of these market segments (source: Vetoquinol).

Russian-Ukrainian conflict and health situation

Vetoquinol is not directly present in Ukraine and Russia, but remains exposed to the consequences of the economic tensions of this conflict and in particular to the sharp increases in the cost of certain raw materials, energy and logistics.

The laboratory also remains attentive and vigilant to the evolution of the health crisis in the countries where it sells its products and purchases goods and services. It continues to do its utmost to guarantee the health and safety of its employees, while respecting its commitments to its customers and stakeholders.

The sales for the first 6 months of 2022 are being reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

Next publication: Half-Yearly Results 2022, September 15th, 2022 after stock exchange closing

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and companion animals (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,621 people as of June 30th, 2022.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

ANNEX

€m 2022 2021 Change

(reported

data) Change

(constant

exchange

rates) Q1 Sales 135 128 +5.5% +2.2% Q2 Sales 136 127 +6.7% +1.8% First semester

Sales 271 255 +6.1% +2.0%

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Vetoquinol Group management considers that these indicators, which are not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant for shareholders seeking to analyze underlying trends and Group performance and financial position. They are used by management for performance analysis.

Essentials products:The products referred to as "Essentials" comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the companion animal or livestock sector. They are intended for sale worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.

Constant exchange rates:Application of the previous period's exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things remaining equal.

Like-for-like (LFL) growth: Year-on-year sales growth in terms of volume and/or price at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005698/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne

Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr