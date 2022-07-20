The "United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Outlook: Market Forecast By Products, By Control Technology, By Applications, By Distribution Channels, By Business Types, Application-Wise Split, By Products And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market report thoroughly covers the market by products, control technology, applications, distribution channels, and business types.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities high growth areas, market drivers, and market revenue share by companies, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Synopsis

United Kingdom building automation systems market witnessed a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic situation caused by COVID-19 which led to a halt in construction activities owing to limitations on cross border trade and movement of people. This resulted in an overall economic slowdown in the country that had an adverse impact on the market revenues during the year 2020.

However, with the gradual opening of economic activities post 2020, the supply chains are returning to normalcy and the construction activities have been resuming which would positively impact the United Kingdom building automation systems market in the coming years.

Due to the rising electricity demand, increasing technological applications in industries, increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting residential development, green infrastructure like "build, build, build", "Green Homes Grant Scheme", "IoT 'Security by Design' Law", "Industry 4.0", among others, the building automation systems market of the country would witness significant growth in the years to come.

Additionally, the government of United Kingdom has announced energy efficiency targets in 2021, for instance, the UK housing minister announced that by 2025, all new homes must be more energy-efficient and zero-carbon ready. Such initiatives would propel the growth of green buildings which would, in turn, create a demand for building automation systems owing to its efficient use of energy and minimal impact on the environment.

Market by Applications Analysis

In terms of Applications, commercial application have captured approximately half of the market revenues in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forthcoming years commercial segment accounted for the majority of the revenue share in 2020 and the same trend is expected to follow in the upcoming years as well on account of increasing infrastructure programs including the development of hotels, hospitals, expansion of commercial spaces, among others.

Market by Products Analysis

In United Kingdom building automation systems market, HVAC control systems, fire protection systems, and building energy management services cumulatively have captured approximately 71% of the market revenues in 2020, with HVAC control systems leading the market.

HVAC control systems captured key share of the market pie, owing to the deployment of HVAC systems in major office buildings, shopping malls, and public transportation areas. Also, HVAC systems could control building temperature and save up to 30-50% on utility bills which would assist in the growth of HVAC control systems.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Overview

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Outlook

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Products, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Control Technology, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Application-Wise Revenues, By Products, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Distribution Channels, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Revenues, By Business Types, for the Period 2017-2027F

Market Drivers and Restraints

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

United Kingdom Building Automation Systems Market Share/ Ranking, By Company

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Products

HVAC Control Systems

Light Control Systems

Security Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Services

By Control Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

By Business Types

B2B

B2C

Application-Wise Split, By Products

By Commercial Applications

HVAC Control Systems

Light Control Systems

Security Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Services

By Residential Applications

HVAC Control Systems

Light Control Systems

Security Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Services

By Industrial Applications

HVAC Control Systems

Light Control Systems

Security Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Services

Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls Inc.

Fr. Sauter AG

ABB Limited

Legrand Group

WAGO GmbH Co. KG

Beckhoff Automation GmbH Co. KG

