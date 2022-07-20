Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
20.07.2022
Dassault Aviation: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST HALF-YEAR
FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

DASSAULT AVIATION 2022 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2022 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2022" section.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Investor relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel +33

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33

Attachment

  • Dassault Aviation_Availability_Financial Report_07-20-22 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f9fb9d7-4565-46ff-9e65-a8ff6e8e4648)

