Indicio Launches Proven, A Complete Trusted Digital Ecosystem For Sharing Actionable, Trustworthy Data

Authenticate and share high-value data, make it immediately actionable, preserve privacy and enhance security with Indicio Proven, a complete, open source solution for using decentralized verifiable credential technology.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Indicio , the market leader in developing Trusted Digital Ecosystems to verify and exchange high-value information, today announced the launch of Indicio Proven , its flagship solution for authenticating and sharing high-value data while preserving privacy and enhancing security. Indicio Proven is an off-the-shelf, end-to-end system that delivers open source technology to help companies, organizations, and public sector agencies deploy and configure their own interoperable trusted digital ecosystems using verifiable credentials. Proven data means actionable data.

Indicio Proven is a solution that moves at the speed of business. Traditional processes for verifying digital data and identity are complex, costly, and ineffective at dealing with the challenges of digital commerce in an age of increasing fraud and friction. Proven can be quickly integrated into existing systems in a cost effective way. Companies can develop customer-centric solutions to meet the demands of an evolving digital marketplace.

"Indicio Proven is how you get actionable data without sacrificing privacy or security," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. "What makes data actionable is that it can be trusted. You can prove its source. You can prove it hasn't been faked or tampered with. Decentralized identity has long been seen as the solution to the interconnected problems of verification, privacy, and security. With Indicio Proven, the marketplace now has a range of ready-to-use products to implement that solution and create Trusted Digital Ecosystems for sharing and verifying data at any scale."

Indicio Proven makes decentralized identity technology simple. It provides complete scalable components needed to get up and running fast:

Issuer and Verifier Agents : Simple software to connect, issue, and verify credentials; integration APIs available

: Simple software to connect, issue, and verify credentials; integration APIs available Mobile App and Mediator : Software to enable users to download, store, and use a credential on mobile devices

: Software to enable users to download, store, and use a credential on mobile devices Machine-Readable Governance : Agent software to establish trusted issuers and automate information flows via governance files

: Agent software to establish trusted issuers and automate information flows via governance files Distributed Ledger Network : Configuration and deployment on existing Indicio Networks or any Hyperledger Indy-based distributed ledger network or a custom, public or private network

: Configuration and deployment on existing Indicio Networks or any Hyperledger Indy-based distributed ledger network or a custom, public or private network Verifiable Credential Schema : A flexible template for creating a verifiable credential using open source and interoperable standards

: A flexible template for creating a verifiable credential using open source and interoperable standards Support and Training : Continuous customer support, field-leading training covering every aspect of Proven and Trusted Digital Ecosystems

: Continuous customer support, field-leading training covering every aspect of Proven and Trusted Digital Ecosystems Maintenance and Updates: Managed updates and comprehensive testing to ensure maximum performance

Indicio Proven is built on the Hyperledger Indy and Hyperledger Aries codebases, the most widely used open source code for interoperable, decentralized identity solutions, leveraging AnonCreds and W3C credentials - and with years of contributions from Indicio and the active developer community, the most robust and advanced. This makes Proven interoperable with other systems and components, so companies can build at a pace that meets their needs and scale as fast as they desire. And they get to do this on the systems they already own.

"Indicio Proven is the 'easy button' for adopting verifiable credentials," said Ken Ebert, CTO of Indicio. "There can be a steep learning curve to building with open source and we designed Proven to flatten that curve by providing everything a team would need to remove roadblocks. It means we provide expert professional hosting, support, training, and scheduled updates-and it means enterprises can immediately start issuing verifiable credentials and launch their own solutions quickly."

To discuss how you can use Indicio Proven to build Trusted Digital Ecosystems, contact us here .

