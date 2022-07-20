Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a "tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers, is proud to announce its contribution to Airbus' UK-led "Wing of Tomorrow" programme.

The "Wing of Tomorrow" R&T programme tests new technologies for wing architecture and explores how wing manufacturing and industrialisation can be improved to meet future demands as the sector emerges from the pandemic.

As a partner of the programme, Latécoère has brought considerable experience in the design and manufacture of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems to the project, developing two demonstration systems which will be delivered to Airbus before the end of the year. Further to this work, Latécoère will be delivering the Folding Wing Tip electrical wiring system.

Latécoère is managing its contribution to "Wing of Tomorrow" from its Interconnection Systems offices in Bristol, UK, with support from the sites of Hamburg, Germany, and Toulouse, France. This project also benefits from the financial support of Innovate UK, the UK's national innovation agency.

"True to its purpose to serve aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world, Latécoère supports the world's major aircraft manufacturers on the path to decarbonation. In this context, we are proud to bring our latest Interconnection Systems industrial innovations to our long-term partner Airbus with the goal of making aviation more efficient and sustainable", said Serge Bérenger, Chief R&T and Innovation Officer of Latécoère.

About Latécoère

As an international group and "Tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer), Latécoère serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (46% of sales): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (54% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 countries. Latécoère, a public limited company with a capital of €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

