Mittwoch, 20.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
20.07.22
18:38 Uhr
6,930 US-Dollar
+0,180
+2,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2022 | 18:17
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Announces GOLD Partnership with Datadog to Diagnose Problems in Application Environments

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. This partnership enables Rackspace Technology to leverage the Datadog platform to provide a suite of observability services to diagnose problems in application environments and minimize the impact of business-disrupting events on customers' operations.

As Rackspace Technology helps customers modernize via multicloud adoption, the ability to maintain visibility into application environments is critical. Datadog's observability solutions provide this visibility through a unified view across private and public clouds. As technology changes and applications get increasingly complex, understanding what is happening, and more importantly why, is paramount.

"With business processes accelerating, there is growing customer demand to fast track and understand the symptoms and root causes of problems," said Josh Prewitt, Chief Product Officer at Rackspace Technology. "Datadog's platform flexibility, intelligence, and ability to provide a unified view for all pillars make their selection as an observability engineering partner an easy choice for us. With this partnership, our customers will have access to be able to better understand issues before they impact operations and gain enhanced visibility to reduce the time to resolution of business-impacting events."

The Rackspace Technology GOLD partnership with Datadog leverages the Datadog platform to provide Rackspace Technology customers with infrastructure monitoring and complete visibility into infrastructure performance across the full DevOps stack, with the ability to deploy in on-premises, hybrid, IoT and multicloud environments. Datadog's platform includes:

  • More than 500 built-in integrations
  • Visibility across all systems, apps, and services
  • Automation tools
  • Monitoring and instrumentation
  • Source control and bug tracking
  • Tag-based search and analytics

The Rackspace Technology Datadog expertise and resources include dedicated Sales Overlays, Solution Architects, Observability Engineers, and Professional Services Teams across the United States, Egypt, and India.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
