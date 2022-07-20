Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2022

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million for the first half of 2022.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1,453,000, an increase of $73,000. The increase from 2021 was primarily net interest income, which increased $1.0 million.

Credit quality is very strong, with 99.87% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.17% of loans on June 30, 2022, compared to 1.28% on December 31, 2021.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.34%.

Sales of $30.4 million residential mortgages generated $1.1 million of noninterest income in the first half of 2022, compared to $1.9 million on $71.0 million of sales the first half of 2021.

Total assets increased 4.9% during the first half of 2022, to $783.0 million.

Net loans increased 13.4% to $615.1 million in the first half of 2022, including $41.4 million increase in residential mortgages and $20.1 million in commercial real estate loans.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 13.0% to $648.8 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has expanded significantly in the first half of this year. Both loan and deposit growth have been at historic levels. This is primarily the result of our expansion into the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. We were glad to open a full-service branch in Portage Michigan, relocate one of our South Haven branches to better facilities, and now anticipate another branch soon in Niles Michigan. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes Investment Advisory Services, Title Insurance Services and a complete line of Commercial, Home and Auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality is at an all-time high and the overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Three months ended June 30, 2022 vs. three months ended June 30, 2021 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1,453,000, or $0.68 per share, compared to net income of $1,380,000, or $0.65 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.13% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 2.91% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $620,000 to $5.9 million. Total interest income increased $753,000 to $6.5 million, while interest expense decreased $206,000 to $840,000.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $357,000 in the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were ($162,000) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to ($43,000) in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Brokerage commissions, the largest component of noninterest income, increased to $492,000. Most of the decrease in noninterest income was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $279,000, to $376,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Although residential loan sales decreased, residential loans originated for portfolio increased to $41.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $31.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $742,000, or 26.0%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 vs. six months ended June 30, 2021 - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $2,659,000, or $1.25 per share, compared to net income of $2,743,000, or $1.29 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.02% in the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 2.86% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased to $10.8 million in the first half of 2022 from $8.8 million in the first half of 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $1.3 million to $11.4 million. Total interest income increased $1.6 million to $12.5 million, while interest expense decreased $332,000 to $1.8 million.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first half of 2022, compared to $993,000 in the first half of 2021. Net charge-offs were ($246,000) in the first half of 2022, compared to $208,000 in the first half of 2021.

Noninterest income was $3.8 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $5.0 million in the first half of 2021. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $840,000, to $1.0 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $30.4 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $71.0 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, in 2021 the Company realized $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap.

Noninterest expense was $11.4 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $9.5 million in the first half of 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $1.3 million, or 23.4%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $783.0 million on June 30, 2022 from $751.7 million on December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $72.9 million to $615.1 million on June 30, 2022, including increases of $41.4 million in residential mortgages and $20.1 million in CRE.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $525.0 million on June 30, 2022 from $438.7 million on December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts also increased $15.9 million to $161.4 million. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $27.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, while borrowed funds decreased $64.0 million.

Total equity was $50.6 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $52.4 million on December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to lower market values on available-for-sale securities, recorded in other comprehensive income. Total dividends paid in the first half of 2022 were $725,000, or $0.34 per share. Book value per share was $23.69 ($19.48 tangible) as of June 30, 2022.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, Dec. 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,586 $ 15,793 Other short-term investments 3,018 23,731 Total cash and cash equivalents 14,604 39,524 Interest-earning deposits in banks - 494 Securities - available for sale 69,305 83,134 Securities - held to maturity 22,935 24,347 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,381 7,951 Loans held for sale, at fair value 780 7,287 Loans, net of allowance of $7,287 and $7,031 615,081 542,196 Premises and equipment, net 16,543 13,231 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 36 49 Originated mortgage servicing rights 3,124 2,963 Real estate owned 240 - Bank-owned life insurance 15,788 15,598 Accrued interest receivable 1,837 1,894 Other assets 8,559 7,233 Total assets $ 783,047 $ 751,735 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 161,372 $ 145,503 Interest-bearing 524,988 438,690 Total deposits 686,360 584,193 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 25,000 89,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less

unamortized debt issuance costs of $287 at June 30, 2022

and $327 at Dec. 31, 2021) 14,713 14,673 Accrued interest payable 336 425 Other liabilities 6,029 11,008 Total liabilities 732,438 699,299 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,136,691 shares at June 30, 2022 and 2,132,291 at Dec. 31, 2021 2,137 2,132 Additional paid-in capital 8,298 8,210 Retained earnings 45,756 43,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,582 ) (1,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,609 52,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 783,047 $ 751,735

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 5,925 $ 5,305 Investment securities: Taxable 400 289 Tax-exempt 125 134 Dividends 70 39 Total interest income 6,520 5,767 Interest expense Deposits 491 654 Borrowed funds 349 392 Total interest expense 840 1,046 Net interest income 5,680 4,721 Provision (benefit) for loan losses - 357 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 5,680 4,364 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 315 295 Interchange income 330 305 Investment brokerage commission income 492 483 Mortgage banking activities 376 737 Trust fee income 110 101 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 96 72 Other income 62 60 Total noninterest income 1,781 2,053 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,593 2,851 Occupancy and equipment 709 596 Interchange expenses 144 126 Data processing 253 226 Professional services 92 71 Real estate owned expense - 3 Advertising 168 124 FDIC premiums 86 77 Other expenses 657 675 Total noninterest expenses 5,702 4,749 Income before income tax expense 1,759 1,668 Income tax expense 306 288 Net income $ 1,453 $ 1,380 Earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 11,373 $ 10,073 Investment securities: Taxable 767 500 Tax-exempt 251 274 Dividends 123 74 Total interest income 12,514 10,921 Interest expense Deposits 881 1,309 Borrowed funds 873 777 Total interest expense 1,754 2,086 Net interest income 10,760 8,835 Provision (benefit) for loan losses - 993 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 10,760 7,842 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 622 593 Interchange income 611 556 Investment brokerage commission income 1,036 931 Mortgage banking activities 1,014 1,854 Trust fee income 206 185 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 190 143 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 407 Other income 137 322 Total noninterest income 3,816 4,991 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 7,089 5,747 Occupancy and equipment 1,404 1,204 Interchange expenses 272 239 Data processing 492 440 Professional services 181 185 Real estate owned expense - 6 Advertising 258 230 FDIC premiums 158 141 Other expenses 1,520 1,331 Total noninterest expenses 11,374 9,523 Income before income tax expense 3,202 3,310 Income tax expense 543 567 Net income $ 2,659 $ 2,743 Earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.29 Dividends per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 158,335 $ 141,526 Average interest-bearing deposits 518,454 427,529 Average total assets 788,165 705,217 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 50,822 49,089 Average total assets 788,412 705,376 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 11.47 % 11.15 % Net interest margin 3.13 % 2.91 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.15 % 2.95 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 157,931 $ 136,487 Average interest-bearing deposits 462,374 423,729 Average total assets 781,777 696,284 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 51,406 48,423 Average total assets 781,999 696,421 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 10.43 % 11.36 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.83 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.02 % 2.86 %

