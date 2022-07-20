Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call on August 9, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 877-545-0320 and 973-528-0002 for international participants and reference participant access code 716284. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the participant access code. A replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2022, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 46195.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two and a half Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709205/Crexendo-Inc-to-Issue-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-August-9-2022-at-430-PM-EST