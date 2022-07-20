Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAQD ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.07.2022 | 18:22
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jul-2022 / 16:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Charlotte Denton 
2.      Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Director 
(b)      Initial notification/ Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
(a)      Name                            Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
(b)      LEI                             5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
(a) 
       Identification code                     GG00B79WC100 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Purchase 
 
                                        Price(s)     Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        90.00 pence   44,444 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
(d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price 
(e)      Date of the transaction                   20 July 2022 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  176103 
EQS News ID:  1402431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2022 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.