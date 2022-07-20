DJ SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jul-2022 / 16:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Charlotte Denton 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Director (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (b) LEI 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares (a) Identification code GG00B79WC100 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) 90.00 pence 44,444 shares Aggregated information (d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price (e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2022 (f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 176103 EQS News ID: 1402431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2022 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)