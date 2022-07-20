Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of the Northbrook, IL Location

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the Marc Jacobson & Associates, LLC team located in Northbrook, Illinois. The group is led by Marc Jacobson, Managing Director.

Marc Jacobson is the founder of Marc Jacobson & Associates, LLC1. For more than 30 years, Marc has helped thousands of clients along their journey toward financial security as a financial advisor. Marc's purpose-driven approach to business keeps his clients' desired outcome at the forefront of every service he provides. He begins every client relationship with a question: What does financial security look like to you? With their answers in mind, he works closely with clients to design a plan to reach their goals and paves the way for financial security.

For 29 consecutive years Marc qualified for "Top of the Table and Million Dollar Round Table", two of the industry's top awards. Marc has won 29 national championships over the last 29 years from two companies - Equitable and Prudential. He is a recipient of Equitable's Order of Excalibur as well as a Chair of Champions member. He has received more than 29 awards from Prudential and other companies for outstanding achievement in his field, including the Presidential Trophy for Leading Financial Professional, Long Term Care Champion Award and Team of the Year. One of his greatest achievements is being awarded the National Honor of Merit Award, the only financial services professional under age 70 ever to win the award.

His journey is one of perseverance, paying it forward and reaching back to pull others forward. In 2022, Marc was officially published as a Ted Speaker. His talk - Four Words that Kill Connection can be viewed via TEDx at https://youtu.be/ea_g2i2Pf0s. With over 1,000,000 views since February 2022, Marc's Ted Talk highlights - 4 death words that kill connection and 4 antidotes to unlock a person's potential.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"We are excited to welcome Marc and his team to Aegis. Marc joins with more than three decades of experience and a reputation as a trusted advisor to his clients. We are thrilled that he has chosen Aegis and look forward to providing him the necessary support he needs to continue delivering excellent service."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Aegis continues to expand our reach and with the opening of the Northbrook, Illinois office we are committed to the growth of the firm. The Chicago metropolitan area is the second-largest central business districtand the third-most populous city in the United States. Marc and his team are excited about the full service platform Aegis has to offer which includes investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

1Marc Jacobson & Associates- Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709209/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Opening-of-the-Northbrook-IL-Location