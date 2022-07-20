DOLFINES: Holding of EGM July19, 2022

Montigny Le Bretonneux, July 20, 2022

HOLDING OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF JULY 19, 2022

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, announces that the extraordinary general meeting of the company, convened in second convocation, was held at the head office on July 19, 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Claude Bourdon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

All resolutions proposed for shareholder vote were approved, including the following:

Partial clearance of the deferral account again by charging to the "Legal Reserve" account and the "Issue Premiums" account;

Reduction of the share capital by way of reduction of the nominal to 0.01 euro;

Authorization to be given to the Board of Directors with a view to reducing the share capital by cancelling treasury shares;

Delegation of competence to be conferred on the Board of Directors for the purpose of deciding on the issue of shares and/or transferable securities giving immediate or forward access to the capital or giving entitlement to a debt instrument, with the abolition of the preferential right to subscribe for shares for the benefit of categories of beneficiaries.

The draft resolutions were published in the Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements No. 60 of 20 May 2022 and made available on the www.dolfines.com website.

Jean-Claude Bourdon declared: "I warmly thank our shareholders, both individual and institutional, who have provided, through their votes, the essential support to the achievement of their company's missions. DOLFINES is now in operational order on the balance sheet level. The Board of Directors has the necessary delegations to activate the cash draws necessary to support our Cash & Value 21-25 plan.

More than ever, DOLFINES puts at the service of the energy transition its capacities of technical expertise and provider of innovative solutions for better energy on the two main strategic and promising axes of renewable energies and conventional decarbonized energies. »

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations - + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 - ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

------------------------



Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75609-dolfines_pr_egmjuly192022.pdf