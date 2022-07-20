New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Time Will Tell Productions Inc. (TWTP), a full-service production house owned by Night Sweats actor/producer Jason Abrams, has announced that it is now accepting copy-written feature-film scripts for consideration. TWTP has been producing commercials, short films, features, music videos, and more since 2005 and is preparing for the next project it will produce and have distributed.





TWTP has issued guidelines for script submissions, which include limiting each one to 95-125 pages. The title page of the screenplay should include the film's title, the screenwriter's name, and the address and phone number of either the screenwriter or their agent. The production house suggests using formatting software to make sure that spacing, margins, and capitalization are correct. TWTP also recommends omitting any references to the musical score, credit sequence, scene numbers, and parenthetical directors to actors. All feature-film scripts should be sent to Jason Abrams, PO Box 519, Woodstock, NY 12498. Script writers can expect a response by December 2022.

"We are excited about hearing from the many passionate screenwriters who have poured their hearts into their feature-film scripts," says Abrams. "Whether you are an undiscovered talent or an industry veteran, we can't wait to read what your imagination has created and to catch your vision for the big screen. We welcome all genres, including horror, fantasy, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, and romance."

TWTP also reveals that its live events division has had its biggest quarterly revenue since before the pandemic. "The first quarter of 2022 was excellent for us," the company states. "Now that restrictions have eased, more people are interested in holding large-scale events, and our staff has been working hard to facilitate concerts, outdoor gatherings, conferences, and shows. With summer here, we have a full schedule for the next few months in particular."

He says that the company's website now links potential clients and customers with TWTP. In an industry that can be ultra-competitive, the goal is to keep the relationship personal, to go beyond the services-mentality found at other production houses, and to instead focus on family values. TWTP wants clients to feel comfortable as well as assured that they are working with a professional, knowledgeable company.

Time Will Tell Productions is a film production house founded by Jason Abrams, who has been acting and producing in Hollywood for over fifteen years. It produces commercials, music videos, feature films, and more. Time Will Tell Productions does more than just hold a camera - it also organizes and staffs dazzling live events.

For more information about Time Will Tell Productions, please see its website or contact:

Jason Abrams

Jason@timewilltellproductions.com

