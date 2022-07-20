Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Innovative Licensing & Promotion has announced the launch of its services to help inventors in the United States turn their ideas into reality.

Innovative Licensing & Promotion offers a one-stop solution for inventors with expertise in new product development, invention, marketing, and negotiation of royalties.

According to Vince Kehoe, the founder of Innovative Licensing & Promotion, there are three steps for inventors to get a licensing deal. He calls them the 3 Ps of licensing - patents, presentations, and promotion.

Filing for patent protection is the first step, as owning the intellectual rights to the idea or the product makes it easier to market it. This involves determining whether the idea has commercial value, ensuring no patent has been filed previously for the same product and clearly defining all aspects of the invention in the patent application to maximize the chances of getting the patent.

The second step is working on the presentation of the invention to potential licensees. This can involve the preparation of 3-D renderings or animations, or product videos.

The third step, promotion, involves the preparation of a database of a variety of companies that are involved in the manufacture and distribution of products to bigger companies.

Vince Kehoe, the founder of Innovative Licensing & Promotion, said, "We offer a patent advisory and licensing service that allows inventors to focus on what they do best - inventing. We help them to file patents to secure their intellectual property rights, work with them on a compelling presentation to convince potential licensees, use our databases on manufacturers and distributors to get in touch with potential licensees, and help them navigate and sign contracts. The list of inventions we have helped to market includes medical scissors, tire anti-skid stick, micro tiller, and a wireless media stick. After 30 years in this business, we have helped many inventors to make their products available on a worldwide basis."

