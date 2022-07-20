Purafy Clean Technologies: Purafy Announces Commercial Partnership with Australian-Singaporean Water Treatment Innovators De.mem

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Purafy Clean Technologies ("Purafy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a commercial partnership with Australian-Singaporean water and waste water treatment company De.mem Ltd. that will enhance each company's product offerings and provide exposure to each other's core geographical markets.

In exchange for Purafy's unique Graphene Oxide (GO) nanoparticles for application within ultrafiltration membrane fibers, De.mem grants exclusive rights to Purafy for the use of De.mem's GO enhanced membrane within Purafy's portable and domestic water treatment products.

Under the agreement, De.mem receives exclusive access to Purafy's Graphene Oxide nanoparticles for use within De.mem's polymer ultrafiltration membrane. De.mem has tested Purafy's GO nanoparticles extensively and selected over several other, similar materials. Its unique properties allow De.mem to manufacture GO enhanced polymer-based ultrafiltration membranes with significantly enhanced filtration characteristics.

The new GO membrane technology has been validated in industrial trial projects in Singapore, and is proven to deliver 20 - 40% higher water flux (=throughput, or volume of clean water produced) vs. standard polymer ultrafiltration membranes in combination with a superior rejection of contaminants.

In exchange, De.mem grants exclusive rights to Purafy for the use of this unique GO ultrafiltration membrane, within Purafy's portable and domestic water treatment products. De.mem intends to promote Purafy's domestic water treatment products into Australia and Singapore initially. The commercial launch into North American and Australian markets is pending the completion of regulatory product certifications, which are expected to be achieved within the next 6-12 months.

"This commercial partnership agreement with De.mem represents a key validation point and milestone for Purafy as we manufacture our Graphene Oxide materials within a unique commercial setting," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Purafy's parent company, Grafoid. "Our work together with De.mem for the introduction of these new, advanced membrane products is an important step towards collectively helping people ensure their access to clean water is secure, sustainable, and achieved economically."

Mr. Roy continued, "We look forward to working together with De.mem for years to come as we work to meet Graphene Oxide materials supply obligations, prepare for the commercial launch of the advanced membrane products within our portable and domestic filtration applications, and seek new commercial opportunities that can lead to substantial revenues for both Purafy and De.mem."

De.mem Chief Executive Officer Andreas Kroell added, "We are very pleased to enter into a commercial partnership with Purafy. Purafy offers us access to a unique type of Graphene Oxide material, which allows us to manufacture GO-enhanced ultrafiltration membranes with superior filtration characteristics. Thanks to its high throughput, the new membrane is a perfect fit for the portable and domestic water filtration market."

Mr. Kroell continued, "Furthermore, given its strong focus on water treatment products and established position in North America, Purafy also is an ideal partner for the launch of our membrane technologies into portable and domestic water treatment applications in this region and globally. We look forward to a successful partnership which brings substantial revenue potential to De.mem, within a large and high-growth commercial market."

About De.mem

De.mem Limited is a decentralized water and wastewater treatment business that designs, builds, owns and operates turnkey water and wastewater treatment systems for some of the world's largest companies in the mining, electronics, chemical, oil & gas, and food & beverage industries. Its systems also provide municipalities, residential developments and hotels/resorts across the Asia Pacific with a reliable supply of clean drinking water.

De.mem's technology to treat water and wastewater is among the most advanced globally. The Company is headquartered in Australia and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), with international locations in Singapore, Germany and Vietnam. It is commercializing an array of innovative proprietary technologies from its research and development partner, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, a world leader in membrane and water research. Technologies uniquely offered by De.mem include a revolutionary low-pressure hollow fibre nanofiltration membrane that uses less electricity and is cheaper to operate than conventional systems, as well as a new Forward Osmosis membrane deployed in de-watering applications or the concentration of liquids.

To learn more, please visit: www.demembranes.com

About Purafy

At Purafy, we believe in a world where clean water is accessible to all. We apply cutting-edge materials and innovations in nanotechnology to manufacture and distribute robust and effective water filtration systems for commercial and residential use to help defeat the water scarcity issue. We believe that graphene - a thin layer of graphite that has endless potential applications in almost every industry due to its unique and extraordinary qualities - holds the key to developing and producing more effective, safe, and environmentally friendly solutions that deliver clean water in both small and largescale applications.

Purafy Clean Technologies is a division of Grafoid Inc., a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. For more information, please visit www.purafy.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Purafy Clean Technologies

kdarlington@purafy.com

514-771-3398

SOURCE: Purafy Clean Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709204/Purafy-Announces-Commercial-Partnership-with-Australian-Singaporean-Water-Treatment-Innovators-Demem