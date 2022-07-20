- (PLX AI) - Tesla Q2 operating margin 14.6%.
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD 2,620 million vs. estimate USD 2,300 million
- • Q2 free cash flow USD 621 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.27 vs. estimate USD 1.85
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3,791 million vs. estimate USD 3,439 million
- • Q2 revenue USD 16,934 million vs. estimate USD 17,200 million
- • Says While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits
- • Says pace of production ramps in Austin and Berlin-Brandenburg will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies in new locations and ongoing supply chain related challenges
- • Says making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y ramp
TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de