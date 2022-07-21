Strong final quarter delivers FY22 gold production guidance at lower cost
- FY22 gold production guidance achieved, with record Cadia All-In Sustaining Cost performance1
June quarter gold production of 637koz2 and copper production of 39kt, resulting in FY22 gold production of 1,956koz and copper production of 121kt
June quarter All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $896/oz2, delivering an AISC margin of $958/oz3
FY22 AISC of $1,044/oz, delivering an AISC margin of 41% or $732/oz3 for the financial year
Cadia achieved its lowest ever annual AISC of negative $124/oz
- Advancing multiple organic growth options
Brucejack transformation program progressing well; uplift road map update expected in August 20224
Two-stage Cadia Expansion Project and Lihir Front End Recovery Project on track for completion by the end of September 20224
Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study is expected to be released in the September 2022 quarter4
Red Chris Block Cave and Havieron Stage 1 Feasibility Studies on track, with works advancing on both projects
Strong drilling results at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron continue to expand the high grade footprints
- Creating a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining
Newcrest Sustainability Fund of A$10 million has been established, driving social investments in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Respect@Work program continues with a dedicated team focused on actions to prevent and eliminate any form of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the workplace
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "Newcrest delivered a strong fourth quarter to achieve our group gold production for the year. Over the last four quarters we have steadily increased our gold and copper production, driving lower group All-In Sustaining Costs and delivering a record breaking annual cost performance at Cadia. We were particularly pleased to record a fourth consecutive quarter of lower group costs during this challenging inflationary environment."
"The three phase transformation program at Brucejack continues to progress well and we have a range of initiatives underway to maximise the long-term potential of this asset and district. We are on track to provide an update on our Brucejack uplift road map, together with the outcomes of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study, later this quarter."
"Our Respect@Work program continued to progress during the quarter with Newcrest focused on creating a workplace where everyone feels safe, respected and valued. We also established our Newcrest Sustainability Fund this month, highlighting our commitment to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all our people, and the wider communities in which we operate."
"As we move into FY23, we will continue to progress our exciting pipeline of organic growth projects, remaining focused on superior operational performance with an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our people," said Mr Biswas.
Overview
Newcrest achieved gold production guidance for FY22, with copper production 3% lower than FY22 guidance, predominantly driven by lower mill throughput at Red Chris and Telfer. Full year AISC was 2% higher than FY22 guidance due to lower copper production and a lower realised copper price, timing of Cadia copper sales and higher production stripping at Lihir and Telfer. Market guidance for FY23 will be released with the Full Year results on 19 August 2022 and will outline Newcrest's views of the risk of cost inflation on AISC and capital expenditure, and the associated mitigation strategies underway.
Gold production was 31% higher than the prior period5 driven by higher mill throughput and gold head grade at both Lihir and Cadia, and the addition of a full quarter of production from Brucejack. Gold production was also higher at Red Chris and Telfer compared to the prior period.
Newcrest's AISC for the June 2022 quarter of $896/oz2 was 10% lower than the prior period, driven by higher gold and copper sales volumes, and lower site operating costs on a dollar per ounce basis with higher production. There was also an additional benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on Australian dollar denominated operating costs. These benefits were partly offset by a lower realised copper price compared to the prior period.
Injury rates were higher than the prior period at Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris. The Safe Hands intervention program continues to focus on reducing the risk of hand injuries across Newcrest sites. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with previously reported frequency rates at Lihir, Cadia, Red Chris and the Group restated following an update to working hours in FY22 at Lihir, and an internal review of injury classifications at Cadia and Red Chris.
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|FY22
Guidance6
|Group2
|- gold
|oz
|637,032
|486,8517
|436,085
|396,214
|1,956,182
|2,093,322
|1,925-2,025koz
|- copper
|t
|38,671
|31,035
|26,418
|24,527
|120,650
|142,724
|125-130kt
|- silver
|oz
|435,587
|223,9007
|187,677
|174,555
|1,021,719
|944,521
|Cadia
|- gold
|oz
|186,766
|149,568
|115,362
|109,005
|560,702
|764,895
|540-610koz
|- copper
|t
|28,676
|23,287
|18,207
|15,213
|85,383
|106,402
|85-95kt
|Lihir
|- gold
|oz
|212,932
|169,486
|163,937
|141,089
|687,445
|737,082
|~700koz
|Telfer
|- gold
|oz
|97,443
|96,388
|112,726
|100,993
|407,550
|416,138
|390-440koz
|- copper
|t
|3,008
|3,521
|3,536
|3,838
|13,904
|13,177
|~15kt
|Brucejack8
|- gold
|oz
|90,408
|24,0137
|-
|-
|114,421
|-
|95-115koz
|Red Chris9
|- gold
|oz
|13,678
|8,463
|9,527
|10,674
|42,341
|45,922
|40-42koz
|- copper
|t
|6,987
|4,226
|4,675
|5,475
|21,363
|23,145
|23-25kt
|Fruta del Norte2,10
|- gold
|oz
|35,805
|38,933
|34,533
|34,452
|143,723
|129,285
|140-145koz
|Fatalities
|Number
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRIFR[11]
|mhrs
|4.2
|3.212
|3.712
|4.612
|3.9
|2.3
|All-In Sustaining Cost2
|$/oz
|896
|99113
|1,12013
|1,26913
|1,044
|91113,14
|All-In Cost15
|$/oz
|1,268
|1,529
|1,865
|1,949
|1,595
|1,278
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin3
|$/oz
|958
|809
|588
|406
|732
|876
|Realised gold price16
|$/oz
|1,854
|1,828
|1,743
|1,722
|1,797
|1,796
|Realised copper price16
|$/lb
|4.31
|4.54
|4.37
|4.24
|4.36
|3.66
|Realised copper price16
|$/t
|9,502
|10,009
|9,634
|9,348
|9,612
|8,069
|Average exchange rate
|AUD:USD
|0.7160
|0.7237
|0.7285
|0.7354
|0.7260
|0.7467
|Average exchange rate
|PGK:USD
|0.2834
|0.2840
|0.2849
|0.2846
|0.2843
|0.2854
|Average exchange rate
|CAD:USD
|0.7842
|0.7892
|0.7934
|0.7944
|0.7903
|0.7789
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.
Operations
Cadia, Australia
|Highlights
|Metric
|Jun 2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|FY22
Guidance
|TRIFR11
|mhrs
|11.5
|4.712
|7.712
|9.2
|8.3
|6.1
|Total production
| - gold
|oz
|186,766
|149,568
|115,362
|109,005
|560,702
|764,895
|540 - 610koz
|- copper
|t
|28,676
|23,287
|18,207
|15,213
|85,383
|106,402
|85 - 95kt
|Head Grade
|- gold
|g/t
|0.94
|0.86
|0.83
|0.82
|0.87
|0.95
|- copper
|%
|0.43
|0.40
|0.38
|0.35
|0.39
|0.40
|Sales
|- gold
|oz
|191,734
|126,441
|119,314
|105,541
|543,029
|766,118
|- copper
|t
|31,195
|19,581
|18,226
|14,886
|83,888
|105,444
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|(315)
|(205)
|(19)
|203
|(124)
|(109)
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin17
|$/oz
|2,169
|2,033
|1,762
|1,519
|1,921
|1,905
Cadia's TRIFR of 11.5 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by hand injuries. Cadia is focused on improving injury rates with the Safe Hand intervention program now underway, supported by visible safety leadership across the site. Injury rates in the March 2022 and December 2021 quarters were restated following an internal review of injury classifications at Cadia.
Gold production of 187koz was 25% higher than the prior period driven by higher mill throughput with lower planned and unplanned maintenance during the period. In addition, gold head grade increased in the quarter with a higher proportion of high grade stockpile fed to the mill, as well as higher grade ore feed from Panel Cave 2 during the quarter.
Cadia's AISC of negative $315/oz reflects the benefit of higher gold and copper sales volumes, partly offset by a lower realised copper price. Cadia continues to manage the impacts of cost inflation, assisted by its fixed-price electricity contract which was extended in mid-2021 to the end of FY24, protecting Cadia from the recent increases in spot and contract electricity prices. The Power Purchase Agreement with the Rye Park Wind Farm is also expected to commence in 2024, which will help Cadia manage longer-term energy price risks.
Copper concentrate shipments were disrupted by the partial closure of the rail network in New South Wales following heavy rainfall in April and again in early July, however stock levels are expected to return to normal volumes during the September 2022 quarter4.
The Molybdenum Plant continued to ramp up during the quarter with the first molybdenum concentrate shipment delivered in June 2022.
The Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study is expected to be released by the end of September 20224. The early works program is progressing well with development activities, raise boring and preliminary earthworks for construction of the primary ventilation fans commencing in the quarter.
The two-stage Cadia Expansion Project is also on track for completion by the end of September 20224. First production from Panel Cave 2-3 is expected during the first half of FY23 and mill throughput rates are expected to start ramping up towards 35Mtpa in the December 2022 quarter4,18.
Cadia has commenced planning for the long-term continuation of mining operations known as the Cadia Continued Operations Project (CCOP). Community consultation is ongoing in relation to the key aspects of the CCOP, including a proposed development consent for a new Tailings Storage Facility adjacent to the current Southern Tailings Storage Facility, continued underground mining in the Cadia East area, additional off-site water storage and realignment of local roads19.
As highlighted in the March 2022 quarterly report, Newcrest settled an insurance claim in April 2022 in relation to the Northern Tailings Storage Facility slump on 9 March 2018. Settlement funds of US$75 million were received during the quarter.
Lihir, Papua New Guinea
|Highlights
|Metric
|Jun 2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|FY22
Guidance
|TRIFR11
|mhrs
|0.6
|2.112
|1.012
|1.112
|1.2
|0.3
|Production
| - gold
|oz
|212,932
|169,486
|163,937
|141,089
|687,445
|737,082
|~700koz
|Head Grade
|- gold
|g/t
|2.54
|2.33
|2.17
|2.32
|2.35
|2.40
|Sales
|- gold
|oz
|206,262
|162,271
|161,877
|135,582
|665,993
|773,146
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|1,409
|1,533
|1,679
|1,986
|1,622
|1,391
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin17
|$/oz
|445
|295
|64
|(264)
|175
|405
Lihir's TRIFR of 0.6 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting the effectiveness of site safety campaigns, with a recent focus on hand safety. A review of total working hours in FY22 was completed during the quarter resulting in revised injury rates for the March 2022, December 2021 and September 2021 quarters.
Gold production of 213koz was 26% higher than the prior period, largely driven by higher mill throughput following completion of scheduled plant maintenance shutdowns in March 2022 and a reduction in unplanned downtime. Gold head grade also increased in the quarter reflecting additional higher grade expit ore feed from Phase 15 as mining continued to progress into the orebody.
Mining volumes increased by 24% during the quarter with Lihir delivering a record total material movement for a quarter. Higher mining rates are expected to continue in FY23 in line with the mining improvement program. Consistent with previous years, gold production is anticipated to be lower in the September 2022 quarter with the major plant shutdown scheduled in September 2022.
Lihir's AISC of $1,409/oz was 8% lower than the prior period which was largely driven by higher gold sales volumes, partly offset by additional Phase 16 & 17 production stripping and higher sustaining capital expenditure relating to the Phase 14A Feasibility Study.
The number of COVID-19 cases at Lihir remained very low during the period with the site continuing to successfully manage the 'endemic' phase of COVID-19. There were no material COVID-19 related disruptions to production, although Lihir did experience some supply chain challenges and interruptions to some project activities, with efforts made to minimise their impact on the overall cost and schedule.
Newcrest continued to progress the Phase 14A Feasibility Study during the period with ground support, upper drainage and shotcrete works completed and first medium grade ore delivered to the mill. The findings of the Feasibility Study are now expected to be released in the December quarter 20224.
The Lihir Front End Recovery Project is on track for completion during the September 2022 quarter4. The project aims to lower gold loss through the flotation circuits by generating a high-grade flash flotation concentrate from the High Grade Ore 1 (HGO1) grinding circuit. Construction of structures, equipment and services are nearing completion and the new electrical substation is currently being commissioned. Commissioning of the processing facilities is expected to commence in the September 2022 quarter4.
Lihir - Material Movements
|Ore Source
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|Ex-pit crushed tonnes
|kt
|2,104
|1,363
|1,273
|604
|5,345
|5,379
|Ex-pit to stockpile
|kt
|1,966
|2,357
|610
|1,037
|5,969
|3,283
|Waste
|kt
|6,522
|4,813
|7,058
|8,601
|26,994
|24,805
|Total Ex-pit
|kt
|10,591
|8,533
|8,942
|10,242
|38,308
|33,467
|Stockpile reclaim
|kt
|1,222
|1,711
|1,881
|1,781
|6,594
|7,752
|Stockpile relocation
|kt
|3,390
|2,981
|2,240
|2,831
|11,443
|12,493
|Total Other
|kt
|4,612
|4,692
|4,121
|4,612
|18,038
|20,244
|Total Material Moved
|kt
|15,203
|13,225
|13,063
|14,854
|56,346
|53,712
Lihir - Processing
|Equipment
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|Crushing
|kt
|3,326
|3,074
|3,154
|2,450
|12,004
|13,130
|Milling
|kt
|3,411
|2,975
|3,241
|2,584
|12,212
|12,792
|Flotation
|kt
|2,490
|2,271
|2,541
|2,107
|9,410
|9,876
|Total Autoclave
|kt
|2,067
|1,763
|1,814
|1,354
|6,998
|6,954
Telfer, Australia
|Highlights
|Metric
|Jun 2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|FY22
Guidance
|TRIFR11
|mhrs
|6.5
|3.3
|5.0
|6.7
|5.4
|4.2
|Production
|- gold
|oz
|97,443
|96,388
|112,726
|100,993
|407,550
|416,138
|390 - 440koz
|- copper
|t
|3,008
|3,521
|3,536
|3,838
|13,904
|13,177
|~15kt
|Head Grade
|- gold
|g/t
|0.64
|0.72
|0.79
|0.76
|0.73
|0.89
|- copper
|%
|0.08
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|0.11
|Sales
|- gold
|oz
|123,638
|78,016
|107,787
|97,653
|407,094
|411,336
|- copper
|t
|4,473
|2,569
|3,376
|3,858
|14,277
|12,560
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|1,429
|1,411
|1,353
|1,358
|1,388
|1,473
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin17
|$/oz
|425
|417
|390
|364
|409
|323
Telfer's TRIFR of 6.5 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period mainly due to an increase in hand injuries. The Safe Hands intervention program continues on site to reduce injury rates and improve safety performance.
Gold production of 97koz was slightly higher than the prior period. Mill throughput increased by 17% with lower unplanned downtime during the quarter. This was partly offset by lower gold head grade with a higher proportion of lower grade open pit and stockpile mill feed during the period, resulting in lower recovery.
Telfer's AISC of $1,429/oz was 1% higher than the prior period, with increased mining and milling activity delivering comparable gold production on lower grades and recoveries, as well as a lower realised copper price. This was largely offset by higher copper sales volumes, and the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on Australian dollar denominated operating costs.
Brucejack, Canada
|Highlights8
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|FY22
|FY22
Guidance
|TRIFR11
|mhrs
|1.5
|0.0
|1.1
|Production
|- gold
|oz
|90,408
|24,0137
|114,421
|95 - 115koz
|Head Grade
|- gold
|g/t
|8.07
|7.547
|7.95
|Sales
|- gold
|oz
|91,744
|28,312
|120,056
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|1,083
|1,261
|1,125
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin17
|$/oz
|771
|567
|672
Brucejack's TRIFR of 1.1 recordable injuries per million hours for FY22 was a significant achievement under Newcrest ownership, reflecting ongoing behavioural safety improvements previously established by the Brucejack team, supported by a specific integration strategy focusing on critical safety standard reviews and people engagement.
On 25 February 2022, Newcrest received the final regulatory approval for the acquisition of Pretium Resources Inc. (Pretium). In accordance with accounting standards, Newcrest acquired control over Pretium effective from the date of this last regulatory approval. Newcrest legally completed the transaction on 9 March 2022. As a result, gold production in the March 2022 quarter increased by 7koz (from 17koz to 24koz) reflecting the period since Newcrest's acquisition.
Gold production of 90koz in the June 2022 quarter increased by 31% on a normalised basis mainly driven by higher mill throughput and higher gold head grade.
Newcrest continued to progress the three phase transformation program at Brucejack with the first 100 days of integration completed and over 150 key milestones successfully delivered. An update on the Brucejack uplift road map is expected to be released in August 20224.
Drilling continues to confirm the potential for resource growth at the Valley of the Kings deposit and the surrounding area with further high grade intercepts returned from the 1080 HBx Zone, the Bridge Zone and Gossan Hill North, which are all located outside the current published resource. The latest drilling results for Brucejack are included in the June 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.
Red Chris, Canada
|Highlights9
|Metric
|Jun 2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|FY22
Guidance
|TRIFR11
|mhrs
|3.3
|1.912
|10.0
|8.9
|6.2
|6.6
|Production
|- gold
|oz
|13,678
|8,463
|9,527
|10,674
|42,341
|45,922
|40 - 42koz
|- copper
|t
|6,987
|4,226
|4,675
|5,475
|21,363
|23,145
|23 - 25kt
|Head Grade
|- gold
|g/t
|0.39
|0.36
|0.33
|0.34
|0.35
|0.39
|- copper
|%
|0.48
|0.41
|0.39
|0.39
|0.42
|0.44
|Sales
|- gold
|oz
|11,459
|9,222
|8,933
|11,306
|40,921
|45,643
|- copper
|t
|6,633
|4,651
|4,213
|5,817
|21,313
|23,002
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|1,258
|1,537
|1,622
|1,071
|1,349
|2,248
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin17
|$/oz
|596
|291
|121
|651
|448
|(452)
Red Chris recorded its lowest annual TRIFR on record at 6.2 recordable injuries per million hours for FY22, reflecting Newcrest's ongoing transformation of on-site safety behaviours and visible safety leadership. Injury rates were adjusted in the March 2022 quarter following an internal review of injury classifications.
Gold production of 14koz was 62% higher than the prior period largely driven by higher mill throughput following improved weather conditions. Gold recovery also increased in the quarter due to mill stabilisation, improved water quality and implementation of a pre-crusher blending program.
Red Chris' AISC of $1,258/oz was 18% lower than the prior period due to higher gold and copper sales volumes and the benefit of a weakening Canadian dollar against the US dollar. This was partly offset by a lower realised copper price and higher sustaining capital expenditure.
Drilling activities at East Ridge continue to expand the footprint and confirm continuity and extensions of the higher grade mineralisation. An Exploration Target for East Ridge has also been defined during the quarter. East Ridge is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate and strike extents of this prospect remain open to the east. The latest drilling results for Red Chris and details of the East Ridge Exploration Target are included in the June 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.
Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador
Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.
In the June 2022 quarter, Newcrest received net pre-tax cash flows of ~$34 million from these financing facilities, and has received a total of ~$226 million net pre-tax cash flows since acquisition of the facilities.
Included within Newcrest's gold production for the June 2022 quarter is 36koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc., the owner of the Fruta del Norte mine.
Project Development
Red Chris, Canada
Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the June 2022 quarter with the exploration decline now progressed to 1,703 metres as at 13 July 2022. Installation of the surface infrastructure relating to the exploration decline is substantially complete.
The Feasibility Study, including the design optionality for an electrified mine, is progressing as planned. Key contracts have been awarded and critical path activities for the early works are progressing in line with expectations. Inflation and global supply chain interruptions are being considered as part of the Feasibility Study and value engineering is underway with the objective to offset any inflationary cost pressures. The Feasibility Study remains on track for completion in the second half of FY234.
The latest drilling results at Red Chris are included in the June 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.
Havieron, Western Australia
The Havieron Project is located 45km east of Newcrest's Telfer operation and is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Greatland Gold plc.
Newcrest holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project and has an option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest. The option price for the 5% interest has been determined by an independent valuer to be US$60 million in accordance with the process under the JVA. Newcrest has 30 business days from 20 July 2022 to elect whether to exercise the option20.
The development of the exploration decline continued to experience poor ground conditions during the quarter with 489 metres complete as at 13 July 2022. Development advance rates accelerated compared to the prior period, but continue to be significantly impacted by unfavourable geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions requiring extensive local and surface dewatering, pre-excavation ground treatment and substantial ground support installation. Ground conditions have recently improved in line with the geotechnical modelling forecast, and a steady improvement in development rates is expected during the September 2022 quarter4. Changes in the design of the decline have been implemented bringing the first downward spiral to the current chainage, with better ground conditions being realised. The schedule for first ore is currently under review and will be updated with the release of the Feasibility Study, which remains on track for completion during the December 2022 quarter4.
The infrastructure construction program to support the early works decline progression is largely complete. Establishment of the site administration facilities, supporting mine and water management infrastructure has also been successfully completed.
Technical work to support the development of the Feasibility Study is ongoing. Works are also ongoing to progress the necessary approvals and permits required to commence construction of the infrastructure which will support production at Havieron. Newcrest is reviewing the impact of inflationary pressures on future capital expenditure and operating costs as part of the Feasibility Study, with value engineering and other cost mitigation strategies underway.
The growth drilling program continues to identify and expand high grade extensions to the mineralisation in the Eastern Breccia, South East Crescent Zone and Northern Breccia. The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the June 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.
Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea
Further discussions between Newcrest and its joint venture partner Harmony, and the PNG Government took place during the quarter regarding the potential terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is required for a Special Mining Lease. A range of fiscal and non-fiscal matters are being considered and the parties continue working to progress negotiations as part of the permitting process for the Wafi-Golpu Project.
Exploration
See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the June 2022 quarter.
Sustainability Update
Newcrest continued to progress its sustainability commitments during the period. The FY22 Sustainability Report is expected to be released during the December 2022 quarter, and will provide an update on key achievements for FY22.
The development of the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap continued to progress and will outline the key steps for Newcrest to deliver its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Scoping and planning for the trials and studies to support the Roadmap are currently underway. Other key initiatives for FY22 are progressing in line with expectations, including ongoing actions for the site Greenhouse Gas Management and site Water Efficiency plans.
Newcrest continues to implement actions through its Respect@Work program to ensure everyone across its global workforce feels safe, respected and valued. In particular, a dedicated team has focused on actions to prevent and eliminate any form of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the workplace, based on independent expert advice. This complements an ongoing program promoting inclusion, diversity and psychological safety across all operations and locations.
COVID-19 Update
To date, Newcrest has not experienced any material COVID-19 related disruptions to production or to the supply of goods and services.
All Newcrest sites continue to respond to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic through risk-based management plans, whilst adhering to the relevant public health advice. Newcrest's approach incorporates a continuous improvement process, with regular reviews of strong risk controls.
A low number of COVID-19 cases were recorded across all sites during the period with no material impacts to production, however some project activities were disrupted.
Lihir's endemic management approach to COVID-19 continues to perform well, with very low case numbers reported on site during this quarter and business disruption substantially reduced. Lihir did experience some supply chain challenges due to COVID-19 during this period, as well as some disruptions to project activities, which are being proactively managed.
Case numbers have seen a general increase at Telfer and Havieron, reflecting the trend amongst the general Western Australian community. Strong risk controls remain in place, including screening, testing and isolation protocols, to prevent and mitigate case transmission, in line with the site COVID-19 management plan. Mental health and wellbeing support continues to be provided to those in isolation across Newcrest's remote sites, with medical assessments and welfare check-ins occurring on a regular basis.
Newcrest maintains effective business continuity plans which are regularly reviewed in line with COVID-19 response activities and will enable operations to effectively manage the COVID-19 risk to Newcrest people and production schedules.
Corporate
Community Support Fund
Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended on 30 June 2022. Since its inception it has supported approximately 67 initiatives ranging from immediate health assistance to livelihood restoration and economic recovery across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada (British Columbia), Ecuador and Fiji.
During the period, Newcrest has focused on closing out active initiatives under the Community Support Fund, as well as planning activities for commencing a new A$10 million Newcrest Sustainability Fund on 1 July 2022. The Newcrest Sustainability Fund will be ongoing, internally managed under a charter with annual budget reviews, and used to drive strategic social investments in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Executive Announcement
Newcrest is pleased to announce that Ms Megan Collins has been appointed to the role of Chief People and Culture Officer and will commence her role in October 2022. Ms Collins has an extensive background in human resources, with 25 years of executive and senior leadership experience across a range of roles at Judo Bank, General Electric (GE), National Australia Bank and Treasury Wine Estates.
Interactive Analyst CentreTM
Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.
Sandeep Biswas
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Gold Production Summary
|June 2022
Quarter
|Mine
Production Tonnes
(000's)21
|Tonnes Treated
(000's)
|Head
Grade
(g/t Au)
|Gold Recovery
(%)
|Gold Production (oz)
|Gold Sales (oz)
|All-In
Sustaining Cost
($/oz)2
|Cadia East Panel Cave 1
|545
|Cadia East Panel Cave 2
|7,147
|Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3
|276
|Cadia22
|7,968
|7,951
|0.94
|77.5
|186,766
|191,734
|(315)
|Telfer Open Pit
|9,155
|5,004
|0.59
|80.3
|76,012
|Telfer Underground
|560
|559
|1.09
|87.0
|17,058
|Telfer Dump Leach
|4,373
|Telfer
|9,716
|5,563
|0.64
|81.5
|97,443
|123,638
|1,429
|Lihir
|10,591
|3,411
|2.54
|76.3
|212,932
|206,262
|1,409
|Brucejack8
|570
|355
|8.07
|96.9
|90,408
|91,744
|1,083
|Red Chris
|5,791
|1,803
|0.39
|60.6
|13,678
|11,459
|1,258
|Fruta del Norte23
|35,805
|30,813
|895
|Total
|34,637
|19,084
|1.22
|79.6
|637,032
|655,651
|896
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.
Copper Production Summary
|June 2022
Quarter
|Copper Grade
(%)
|Copper Recovery
(%)
|Concentrate Produced
(tonnes)
|Metal Production
(tonnes)
|Cadia
|0.43
|83.9
|117,617
|28,676
|Telfer Open Pit
|0.06
|61.7
|22,637
|1,880
|Telfer Underground
|0.25
|81.2
|12,305
|1,128
|Telfer
|0.08
|67.8
|34,942
|3,008
|Red Chris
|0.48
|80.5
|32,107
|6,987
|Total
|0.29
|81.8
|204,758
|38,671
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.
Silver Production Summary
|June 2022
Quarter
|Tonnes Treated
(000's)
|Silver Production
(oz)
|Cadia
|7,951
|178,428
|Telfer
|5,563
|58,599
|Lihir
|3,411
|-
|Brucejack8
|355
|150,549
|Red Chris
|1,803
|48,010
|Total
|19,084
|435,587
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest 70% share.
All-In Sustaining Cost: June 2022 Quarter
|3 Months to 30 June 2022
|Units
|Cadia
|Telfer
|Lihir
|Brucejack8
|Red Chris
|Corporate /
Other
|Group24
|Gold Produced
|oz
|186,766
|97,443
|212,932
|90,408
|13,678
|-
|601,227
|Mining
|$/oz prod.
|179
|803
|302
|415
|1,775
|-
|396
|Milling
|$/oz prod.
|344
|494
|448
|71
|924
|-
|377
|Administration and other
|$/oz prod.
|107
|129
|259
|319
|1,031
|-
|217
|Lease adjustments
|$/oz prod
|(3)
|(35)
|(17)
|(15)
|(88)
|-
|(17)
|Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs25
|$/oz prod.
|247
|255
|2
|71
|847
|-
|149
|Royalties
|$/oz prod.
|110
|86
|45
|27
|112
|-
|71
|By-product credits
|$/oz prod.
|(1,625)
|(455)
|-
|(29)
|(4,665)
|-
|(689)
|Ore inventory adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|10
|80
|14
|-
|421
|-
|31
|Production stripping adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|-
|(126)
|(206)
|-
|(1,022)
|-
|(117)
|AOD adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|-
|(18)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3)
|Net Cash Costs
|$/oz prod.
|(631)
|1,213
|847
|859
|(665)
|-
|415
|Gold Sold
|oz
|191,734
|123,638
|206,262
|91,744
|11,459
|-
|624,838
|Adjusted operating costs27
|$/oz sold
|(563)
|1,205
|900
|921
|(672)
|-
|486
|Corporate general & administrative costs28,29
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56
|56
|Reclamation and remediation costs
|$/oz sold
|6
|29
|12
|6
|52
|-
|13
|Production stripping (sustaining)30
|$/oz sold
|-
|100
|213
|-
|-
|-
|90
|Advanced operating development
|$/oz sold
|-
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Capital expenditure (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|237
|29
|266
|141
|1,773
|7
|226
|Exploration (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|2
|25
|1
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Leases (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|3
|27
|17
|15
|105
|-
|16
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz sold
|(315)
|1,429
|1,409
|1,083
|1,258
|63
|896
|Growth and development costs29
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|Production stripping
(non-sustaining)30
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,220
|-
|23
|Capital expenditure
(non-sustaining)31
|$/oz sold
|581
|-
|91
|162
|1,706
|21
|284
|Exploration
(non-sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|-
|8
|-
|21
|664
|38
|55
|Leases (non-sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|2
|-
|-
|-
|52
|3
|5
|All-In Cost
|$/oz sold
|268
|1,437
|1,500
|1,266
|4,900
|130
|1,268
|Depreciation and amortisation32
|$/oz sold
|340
|355
|515
|597
|1,368
|9
|466
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.
Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.
All-In Sustaining Cost: Year ended 30 June 2022
|12 Months to 30 June 2022
|Units
|Cadia
|Telfer
|Lihir
|Brucejack8
|Red Chris
|Corporate /
Other
|Group24
|Gold Produced
|oz
|560,702
|407,550
|687,445
|114,421
|42,341
|-
|1,812,459
|Mining
|$/oz prod.
|230
|761
|342
|445
|2,023
|-
|448
|Milling
|$/oz prod.
|422
|469
|578
|78
|1,237
|-
|489
|Administration and other
|$/oz prod.
|153
|126
|335
|350
|1,353
|-
|256
|Lease adjustments
|$/oz prod
|(4)
|(38)
|(10)
|(15)
|(96)
|-
|(17)
|Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs25
|$/oz prod.
|226
|173
|3
|83
|820
|-
|134
|Royalties
|$/oz prod.
|104
|68
|46
|26
|104
|-
|69
|By-product credits
|$/oz prod.
|(1,464)
|(349)
|(1)
|(30)
|(4,899)
|-
|(648)
|Ore inventory adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|(28)
|6
|41
|-
|120
|-
|11
|Production stripping adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|-
|(77)
|(192)
|-
|(1,163)
|-
|(117)
|AOD adjustments26
|$/oz prod.
|-
|(9)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2)
|Net Cash Costs
|$/oz prod.
|(361)
|1,130
|1,142
|937
|(501)
|-
|623
|Gold Sold
|oz
|543,029
|407,094
|665,993
|120,056
|40,921
|-
|1,777,092
|Adjusted operating costs27
|$/oz sold
|(396)
|1,117
|1,165
|978
|(568)
|-
|624
|Corporate general & administrative costs28,29
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62
|62
|Reclamation and remediation costs
|$/oz sold
|7
|47
|13
|6
|50
|-
|20
|Production stripping (sustaining)30
|$/oz sold
|-
|77
|199
|-
|-
|-
|92
|Advanced operating development
|$/oz sold
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Capital expenditure (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|260
|80
|234
|126
|1,768
|8
|243
|Exploration (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|1
|20
|1
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Leases (sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|4
|38
|10
|15
|99
|-
|17
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz sold
|(124)
|1,388
|1,622
|1,125
|1,349
|70
|1,065
|Growth and development costs29
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|Production stripping
(non-sustaining)30
|$/oz sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,204
|-
|28
|Capital expenditure
(non-sustaining)31
|$/oz sold
|997
|-
|116
|131
|1,933
|27
|428
|Exploration
(non-sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|-
|13
|-
|22
|518
|46
|62
|Leases (non-sustaining)
|$/oz sold
|5
|-
|-
|-
|63
|4
|7
|All-In Cost
|$/oz sold
|878
|1,401
|1,738
|1,278
|5,067
|152
|1,595
|Depreciation and amortisation32
|$/oz sold
|332
|305
|452
|567
|1,395
|11
|422
All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.
Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.
Simplified Lihir Pit Material Flow: June 2022 Quarter
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131461_ncfig1.jpg
Simplified Lihir Process Flow: June 2022 Quarter
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131461_ncfig2.jpg
Appendix
Reconciliation of Newcrest's operational performance including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.
|Gold production
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|Gold production: Newcrest operations
|oz
|601,227
|447,9197
|401,552
|361,762
|1,812,459
|1,964,037
|Gold production: Fruta del Norte (32%)
|oz
|35,805
|38,933
|34,533
|34,452
|143,723
|129,285
|Gold production
|oz
|637,032
|486,851
|436,085
|396,214
|1,956,182
|2,093,322
The production outcome for Fruta del Norte are shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share and have been sourced from Lundin Gold's news releases.
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr23
|Mar
2022 Qtr13
|Dec
2021 Qtr13
|Sep
2021 Qtr13
|FY2213,23
|FY2113,14
|All-in Sustaining Cost: Newcrest operations
|$m
|559
|412
|460
|461
|1,892
|1,837
|All-in Sustaining Cost: Fruta del Norte (32%)
|$m
|28
|26
|25
|29
|108
|91
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$m
|587
|438
|485
|490
|2,000
|1,928
|Gold ounces sold: Newcrest operations
|oz
|624,838
|404,2627
|397,910
|350,083
|1,777,092
|1,996,243
|Gold ounces sold: Fruta del Norte (32%)
|oz
|30,813
|38,170
|34,712
|35,714
|139,409
|120,181
|Total gold ounces sold
|oz
|655,651
|442,432
|432,623
|385,796
|1,916,502
|2,116,425
|All-In Sustaining Cost: Newcrest operations
|$/oz
|896
|1,0197
|1,155
|1,316
|1,065
|920
|All-In Sustaining Cost: Fruta del Norte (32%)
|$/oz
|895
|696
|715
|804
|772
|753
|All-In Sustaining Cost
|$/oz
|896
|991
|1,120
|1,269
|1,044
|911
Due to timing of Lundin Gold's June 2022 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, of Fruta del Norte's AISC for the June 2022 quarter. The AISC estimate was derived by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY22 AISC guidance of $860-930/oz (released 23 February 2022). Newcrest will restate its June quarter AISC outcome once the outcomes for Fruta del Norte's June quarter are known.
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin
|Metric
|Jun
2022 Qtr
|Mar
2022 Qtr
|Dec
2021 Qtr
|Sep
2021 Qtr
|FY22
|FY21
|Realised gold price16
|$/oz
|1,854
|1,828
|1,743
|1,722
|1,797
|1,796
|All-In Sustaining Cost: Newcrest operations
|$/oz
|896
|1,0197
|1,155
|1,316
|1,065
|920
|All-In Sustaining Cost margin
|$/oz
|958
|809
|588
|406
|732
|876
Endnotes
