Total Telecom reported the view of David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board of Huawei, who brought forth the vision of the 5.5G era, which is likely to become a reality by 2025 at the ongoing Huawei Win-Win Innovation Week.

He proposed the concept of "comprehensively moving towards the 5.5G era" in his speech and discussed the industry's development direction for the next five to ten years.

Digitalization has already entered the fast lane in the industrial segment. The collaboration between robots and humans will become all the more complex, leading to a greater requirement on the communications network. Therefore, the industry needs to innovate at the architecture and system levels to enhance the computing power and to address the current challenges in computing, reduced utilization of data center resources and low energy efficiency.

Further, the 5.5G era is characterised by a high speed of 10Gbps, the growing requirement beyond basic connectivity, ensuring more green and sustainable development, ten times storage, ten times effective computing and level four Autonomous Driving Networks (AND).

Wang introduced the concept of Net5.5G for the first time in his keynote address. "We need to keep innovating based on IPv6 to help the industry thrive. This is why we proposed Net5.5G," Wang mentioned.

What's more, ensuring the energy efficiency of all solutions and products is crucial. There is a strong need to ensure that the industry remains committed to sustainability.

"More Bits and Less Watts are the green development concept proposed by us, which advocates reducing the energy consumption per bit and improving the energy efficiency of our networks," says Wang.

He further suggested that the industry should work together to improve the overall network energy efficiency from the perspectives of green sites and data centers, green networks, and green operations to accelerate the green development of the ICT industry.

About Total Telecom

Total Telecom offers daily online news with the option to sign up for headlines by email and monthly analysis. Total Telecom organises the annual World Communication Awards, Asia Communication Awards and a range of conferences and networking opportunities, including Submarine Networks EMEA, 5GLIVE, Connected Italy, Connected Britain, Connected Germany and the Total Telecom Congress. Find out more at www.totaltele.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006102/en/

Contacts:

Media

James Llewellyn

james.llewellyn@totaltele.com