M&P's working interest production in first-half 2022: 25,126 boepd In Gabon, oil production of 13,828 bopd for M&P's working interest; situation back to normal in June (15,120 bopd for M&P's working interest) after disruptions in May following the incident at the Cap Lopez export terminal Steady gas production in Tanzania, with output of 44.4 mmcfd for M&P's working interest Increase in oil production in Angola, with 3,902 bopd for M&P's working interest, up 19% from second-half 2021



Valued production of $352 million in first-half 2022, driven by strong crude oil prices Average sale price of oil of $105.0/bbl Valued production up 63% and 29% respectively versus first- and second-half 2021 Consolidated sales of $355 million



Net debt of $195 million at 30 June 2022, a reduction of $148 million from 31 December 2021 ($343 million) Following the refinancing announced on 12 May, new credit lines drawn down in early July First quarterly repayment due in April 2023, with c.$52 million being repaid annually for the next five years (excluding the RCF tranche) Dividend of €0.14 per share (for a total amount of $28 million) paid post closing on 5 July



Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Key indicators for the first half of 2022

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 H1 2022 H1 2021 H2 2021 Change H1 2022 vs. H1 2021 H2 2021 M&P working interest production Gabon (oil) bopd 14,222 13,439 13,828 15,189 15,886 -9% -13% Angola (oil) bopd 3,856 3,947 3,902 3,561 3,273 +10% +19% Tanzania (gas) mmcfd 47.3 41.5 44.4 38.6 39.8 +15% +12% Total boepd 25,966 24,296 25,126 25,182 25,793 -0% -3% Average sale price Oil $/bbl 94.2 112.0 105.0 63.0 79.4 +67% +32% Gas $/mmBtu 3.49 3.50 3.50 3.35 3.35 +5% +4% Sales Gabon $mm 127 136 262 164 205 +60% +28% Angola $mm 26 31 57 28 40 +108% +43% Tanzania $mm 16 16 32 25 27 +30% +18% Valued production $mm 170 182 352 216 272 +63% +29% Drilling activities $mm 1 1 1 1 1 Restatement for lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation $mm -40 41 1 -29 39 Consolidated sales $mm 130 224 355 188 313 +89% +13%

M&P's working interest production in the first half of 2022 was 25,126 boepd. The average sale price of oil during the period was $105.0/bbl, up 67% from the first half of 2021 ($63.0/bbl) and 32% from the second half of 2021 ($79.4/bbl).

The Group's valued production (income from production activities, excluding lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation) in H1 2022 was $352 million. The restatement for lifting imbalances net of inventory revaluation had virtually no impact on the period due to near-exact offsetting between the first quarter (-$40 million) and the second quarter ($40 million). Only one lifting took place in Gabon in the first quarter, and two in the second quarter, one in Gabon and the other one in Angola.

Consolidated sales for the first half of 2022 came in at $355 million.

Production activities

Gabon

M&P's working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit stood at 13,828 bopd (gross production: 17,285 bopd) for the first half of 2022.

As mentioned previously, production in Q2 2022 was affected by the interruption to activity at the Cap Lopez terminal, which forced M&P to reduce production for two weeks. Consequently, average production in May was 10,701 bopd for M&P's working interest (gross production: 13,377 bopd). The export situation returned to normal in June, with average production of 15,120 bopd for M&P's working interest (gross production: 18,900 bopd).

Tanzania

M&P's working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit was 44.4 mmcfd (gross production: 92.3 mmcfd) for the first half of 2022, up 15% from H1 2021 and 12% from H2 2021.

Angola

M&P's working interest production (20%) on Block 3/05 in Q1 2022 was 3,902 bopd (gross production: 19,507 bopd). Production had been affected by maintenance operations in 2021 but returned to a higher level once those operations were completed.

Production in Q1 2022 was revalued to 3,947 bopd for M&P's working interest, rather than the 3,536 bopd initially announced when the quarterly results were published in April. This adjustment also resulted in a $5 million increase in Q1 2022 valued production.

Exploration activities

Colombia

M&P received approval from the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) to extend the COR-15 permit until July 2023. Drilling of the first exploration well is expected to start by October 2022.

Financial position

The cash position as at 30 June 2022 was $250 million. Gross debt stood at $445 million ($363 million for the term loan and $82 million for the shareholder loan), meaning net debt fell by $148 million during the period from $343 million at 31 December 2021 to $195 million at 30 June 2022.

In early July, M&P refinanced its debt in accordance with the terms announced on 12 May. It drew down the full amount of the $255 million new bank loan ($67 million being the RCF tranche) and repaid the $363 million outstanding on the former term loan, reducing gross debt by $108 million. In view of the favourable cash position, M&P decided to keep the shareholder loan at its current level of $82 million and not to draw down the second tranche of $100 million. That $100 million therefore remains available to M&P until the shareholder loan's final maturity.

The refinancing completed in early July resulted in a cash outflow of $108 million. Upon closing of the transaction, the Group's proforma cash position was $143 million (vs. $250 million as at 30 June 2022), before the dividend payment of €0.14 per share on 5 July, for a total amount of $28 million.

Drawn-debt repayment profile at 21 July 2022 ($337 million):

Object omitted.

Key terms of the debt facilities:

Bank loan Amortising portion Bank loan Revolving portion Shareholder loan Amount drawn $188mm $67mm $82mm (+ $100mm available) Interest rate SOFR 2.00% SOFR 2.25% (0.675% on the undrawn portion) SOFR 2.10% Repayments 18 quarterly instalments At maturity 22 quarterly instalments First instalment Q2 2023 Q2 2023 Last instalment Q3 2027 Q3 2027 Q3 2028

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005798/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu