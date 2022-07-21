- (PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q2 revenue SEK 1,122 million.
- • Q2 orders SEK 1,035.7 million
- • Q2 EBITA SEK 160.2 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 141.1 million
|NCAB Group Q2 EBIT SEK 150.9 Million
|NCAB Group erwirbt britisches Unternehmen Kestrel
|NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
|(PLX AI) - NCAB acquires Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 million.• Kestrel is a leading supplier of value-added PCB solutions with annual net sales of SEK 125 million, mainly in the UK• In the last twelve...
|NCAB-Zahlen durch Russland-Krieg belastet
|NCAB Group Q1 EBIT SEK 93.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q1 revenue SEK 1,141.3 million.• Q1 orders SEK 1,171.3 million• Q1 EBITA SEK 146.3 million• Q1 net income SEK 66.2 million
