Donnerstag, 21.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
21.07.2022 | 07:41
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises 10% organic revenue growth and an EBITA margin of 15.5%

Utrecht, 21 July 2022

highlights

° revenue EUR 1,615 million
° organic revenue growth 9.8%
° orderbook +39%
° EBITA EUR 250 million; EBITA margin 15.5%
° net profit before amortisation EUR 186 million; per share EUR 1.68 (+11%)
° capital expenditure increased to facilitate growth plans
° continued investments in additional inventory
° acquisitions ISEL, UWS and KML; divestment ETI

CEO statement

"In the first six months of the year we delivered a good performance.

We were able to manage the ongoing pandemic, disruptions in our supply chains, raw material and labour shortages and inflation. We invested in additional inventory to secure our customer deliveries and facilitate growth.

Our revenue reached a level of EUR 1,615 million with an organic revenue growth of 9.8%. We realised an EBITA of EUR 250 million with an EBITA margin of 15.5%. Our net profit before amortisation increased with 11% to EUR 186 million, per share EUR 1.68.

Many business development projects are in process to drive our organic revenue growth and operational excellence. Capital expenditure increased. Our portfolio further strengthened with three acquisitions and one divestment."

outlook

In the second half of 2022, we started with a strong orderbook and will relentlessly execute our strategy Aalberts 'accelerates unique positioning'.

webcast

An audio webcast will take place on 21 July 2022, starting at 9:00 am CEST.
The audio webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast1H2022

contact

+31

Attachment

  • full press release in pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3bd037b8-a01f-464c-b4dc-dcf0ef8a197f)

