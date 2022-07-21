Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Qommodity Asset Backed Token (QAA) on July 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the QAA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Giving the power to the people by creating a new financial system, Qommodity combines the features of traditional currencies with the incomparable benefits of cryptocurrency to enable people from all over the world to achieve a better life and create a brighter future. Its native token Qommodity Asset Backed Token (QAA) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Qommodity

Tandem Liber Holdings Limited (TLH) has been in Sierra Leone since 2008 and ever since established a noticeable Exploration, Prospecting & Mining company. Currently it holds the rights to four exploration licenses and one mining license covering an area of 354.5 sq. km.

TLH's search for finding a way to capitalize on their achievements, rejecting the traditional methods as only the happy few would benefit, has led to the establishment of Qommodity as the leading brand for monetization of natural resources.

Its mission is to facilitate a transition of wealth by making these untapped resources suitable for monetization. In doing so, it aims to give people from all over the world the chance to access these resources without exploiting them.

By using the ESG processes, Qommodity monetizes the in-ground value of these resources in order to introduce them into the financial system in a revolutionary way, based on the love and respect for nature, people, and the communities.

The ideology of Qommodity is the establishment of Legacy. This legacy will be realized by restructuring current processes from a different perspective. Through the unconventional approach and executions of Qommodity and its close partners it will realize the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind. In the transition process it establishes, Qommodity will function as a movement that is supported by all stake holders involved. It has a clear and transparent focus on environmental, social and governance aspects.

Qommodity's monetization of natural resources, adaptation of disruptive technologies supported by a cutting edge interoperable blockchain ecosystem and hybrid solutions between crypto and the traditional monetary infrastructures will be the guarantee for a never-seen-before development.

About QAA Token

Qommodity Asset Backed Token (QAA) is a securitized project/utility token which is the key to the QAAA, the first real security token of its kind, backed by natural resources. The QAA Token Offering aims to raise funds, by selling vouchers in the form of QAA Token, for final project developments of Gold and Coltan reserves, among other things, located in Sierra Leone and for establishing the legal structure that will issue the Security Token QAAA.

For prospective purchasers, the QAA represents the key to secure a unique future opportunity to own a token guaranteed by mineral reserves in Sierra Leone through Tandem Liber Holdings Limited BVI via the upcoming QAAA.

Based on BEP-20, QAA has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e. 50,000,000,000) tokens. The QAA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 18, 2022. Investors who are interested in Qommodity investment can easily buy and sell QAA token on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

