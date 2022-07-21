- (PLX AI) - Thule Q2 sales SEK 3,314 million vs. estimate SEK 3,400 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 626 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 5.99
|07:52
|Thule Group Q2 EBIT SEK 817 Million vs. Estimate SEK 821 Million
|11.05.
|Thule Group Raises Long-Term Sales Growth Target, Aiming to Reach SEK 20 Billion by 2030
|(PLX AI) - Thule updates its sales growth target to double the 2021 revenue over the coming 9 years and reach SEK 20 billion by 2030.• Thule maintaining EBIT-margin target at current high levels of...
|27.04.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (27.04.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA NO0003021909 1 NOK 0,1016 EUR ALFA LAVAL AB SE0000695876 6 SEK 0,5733 EUR ALUMETAL SA PLALMTL00023 6...
|26.04.
|Thule Group Q1 EBIT SEK 692 Million vs. Estimate SEK 670 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q1 sales SEK 3,034 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 million.• Q1 net income SEK 527 million• Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 5.04
|09.03.
|Thule Group Jumps 5% as Danske Says Buy After Big Drop
|(PLX AI) - Thule shares rose 5% after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying a 38% drop year-to-date is too much for a quality name.• Price target SEK 435• Thule has only 1%...
