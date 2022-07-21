Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28ZWJ ISIN: XS2202900424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
20.07.22
09:50 Uhr
88,72 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,6590,0208:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RABOBANK
COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COOEPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA88,720,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.