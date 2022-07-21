Goal-based financial planning will be available to Rabobank's HNWI and retail clients

InvestCloud, the global leader in digital transformation for the financial industry, today announced it is supporting Rabobank, one of the Netherlands' largest banks, to provide digital financial planning for all its customers, from private banking to retail clients.

"Rabobank shares our belief that everyone should have access to a financial plan, no matter their level of income," said InvestCloud CEO John Wise. "We're thrilled to be partnering with them, helping further their bold ambitions to digitize client services and support millions in the Netherlands to better plan and invest in their futures and to achieve their life goals."

Online and mobile app Rabobank clients will be able to create highly customizable life plans, allowing advisors to guide their clients to achieve their financial goals without needing to create time-intensive and costly proposals.

Intelligent goal-based financial planning provides clients with a roadmap to achieve their individual life milestones from early retirement, a child's education, world travel or a custom goal. Key features include pension data integration, feasibility calculations and graphs and automated recommendations for savings, investing and annuity savings.

The partnership with another major European bank solidifies InvestCloud's commitment to helping drive digital transformation and delivering personalized wealth experiences across the continent. Its next-generation product suite InvestCloud X offers end-to-end digitalization of wealth from Digital Communication to Digital Planning to a digital Financial Supermarket that transforms the buying and selling of financial products.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

