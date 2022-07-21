AIXTRON SE: AIXTRON CCS MOCVD system to be delivered to The University of Texas at Austin for Gallium Oxide Power devices / AIXTRON supports Top-US-University with advanced MOCVD System for R&D

DJ AIXTRON CCS MOCVD system to be delivered to The University of Texas at Austin for Gallium Oxide Power devices / AIXTRON supports Top-US-University with advanced MOCVD System for R&D

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-21 / 07:32

AIXTRON CCS MOCVD system to be delivered to The University of Texas at Austin for Gallium Oxide Power devices

AIXTRON supports Top-US-University with advanced MOCVD System for Research and Development

Herzogenrath, July 21, 2022 - AIXTRON SE announced today, that it will ship a new AIXTRON Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) deposition system to the University of Texas at Austin, Microelectronics Center (MRC), Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The state-of-the-art MOCVD deposition tool is specially configured to provide dual material capability, namely gallium oxide (Ga[2]O[3]) as well as Gallium-Nitride (GaN)-based materials. Both materials qualify as wide and ultrawide band gap materials - gallium oxide and its alloys can operate at higher voltages, frequencies and temperatures than the incumbent semiconductor materials. These properties open up new applications within the areas of photodiodes and power switches.

"We had great experience with AIXTRON CCS reactors in the past for GaAs and InP materials. We look forward to partner with Aixtron as we develop novel epitaxy layers and devices using this flexible system for dual materials, Ga [2]O[3] and GaN," says Professor Xiuling Li, Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, and also an IEEE fellow. "This unique MOCVD reactor for growing gallium oxide and III-nitrides will put The University of Texas at the forefront of research in this area," says Professor Sanjay Banerjee, Chair Professor and the Director of MRC.

Truly flexible - highly reliable

The AIXTRON MOCVD system can easily be switched from Gallium oxide to Gallium Nitride modes enabling a safe, flawless operation of the system. At the heart of the MOCVD tool is an advanced triple plenum showerhead, allowing that the oxidizing materials are kept completely separate from the metal organic and gas precursors until injection into the process chamber. The system is assuring a high degree of thermal uniformity through the ARGUS full temperature mapping across the susceptor and it is perfectly sized for high-end research and development - in academic institutions as well as in innovative private enterprises.

"We are proud of the partnership with Prof Li and such a renowned US university once again. Our CCS MOCVD tools have an excellent track record supporting academic work and scaling later to Tier-1 industrial players and we very excited to see progress on Gallium Oxide for next generation of power devices", says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

Contact Persons

Guido Pickert Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications fon +49 (2407) 9030-444 e-mail g.pickert@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, Optacap^ TM, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: AIXTRON SE Key word(s): Research/Technology

2022-07-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: AIXTRON SE Dornkaulstraße 2 52134 Herzogenrath Germany Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0 Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445 E-mail: invest@aixtron.com Internet: www.aixtron.com ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 WKN: A0WMPJ Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC EQS News ID: 1402573 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1402573 2022-07-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)