21-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 EUR1.090 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.932 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.915 GBP0.923422 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.083956

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,637,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 732 1.080 XDUB 08:23:18 00060115056TRLO0 747 1.080 XDUB 08:23:18 00060115057TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 08:40:43 00060115815TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 08:40:43 00060115816TRLO0 6217 1.088 XDUB 10:08:12 00060119805TRLO0 6784 1.088 XDUB 10:22:30 00060120357TRLO0 6517 1.090 XDUB 11:31:31 00060122837TRLO0 140 1.074 XDUB 14:16:05 00060130647TRLO0 1400 1.074 XDUB 15:00:25 00060132786TRLO0 1400 1.074 XDUB 15:00:25 00060132787TRLO0 1400 1.074 XDUB 15:00:25 00060132788TRLO0 2800 1.074 XDUB 15:00:25 00060132789TRLO0 252 1.074 XDUB 15:00:25 00060132790TRLO0 6460 1.086 XDUB 15:44:06 00060135699TRLO0 6758 1.084 XDUB 15:51:41 00060136001TRLO0 3993 1.084 XDUB 16:00:47 00060136386TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1370 93.20 XLON 11:31:30 00060122836TRLO0 65 92.80 XLON 11:31:36 00060122842TRLO0 377 92.80 XLON 11:31:36 00060122843TRLO0 633 92.80 XLON 11:31:36 00060122844TRLO0 1684 92.80 XLON 11:31:36 00060122845TRLO0 1236 92.80 XLON 11:31:36 00060122846TRLO0 1235 92.60 XLON 11:31:43 00060122852TRLO0 3434 92.60 XLON 11:31:43 00060122853TRLO0 241 92.60 XLON 11:31:43 00060122854TRLO0 923 92.00 XLON 13:24:05 00060128389TRLO0 1646 92.00 XLON 13:24:05 00060128390TRLO0 840 92.00 XLON 13:24:05 00060128391TRLO0 420 91.70 XLON 14:59:50 00060132744TRLO0 1056 91.50 XLON 15:00:27 00060132798TRLO0 4382 92.20 XLON 16:00:47 00060136385TRLO0 5458 92.10 XLON 16:00:47 00060136387TRLO0

