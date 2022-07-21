Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
21.07.22
08:03 Uhr
1,074 Euro
+0,002
+0,19 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0781,10209:58
Dow Jones News
21.07.2022 | 08:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.090 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.932 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.915 
 
                                    GBP0.923422 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.083956

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,637,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
732       1.080         XDUB      08:23:18      00060115056TRLO0 
747       1.080         XDUB      08:23:18      00060115057TRLO0 
2500       1.078         XDUB      08:40:43      00060115815TRLO0 
1900       1.078         XDUB      08:40:43      00060115816TRLO0 
6217       1.088         XDUB      10:08:12      00060119805TRLO0 
6784       1.088         XDUB      10:22:30      00060120357TRLO0 
6517       1.090         XDUB      11:31:31      00060122837TRLO0 
140       1.074         XDUB      14:16:05      00060130647TRLO0 
1400       1.074         XDUB      15:00:25      00060132786TRLO0 
1400       1.074         XDUB      15:00:25      00060132787TRLO0 
1400       1.074         XDUB      15:00:25      00060132788TRLO0 
2800       1.074         XDUB      15:00:25      00060132789TRLO0 
252       1.074         XDUB      15:00:25      00060132790TRLO0 
6460       1.086         XDUB      15:44:06      00060135699TRLO0 
6758       1.084         XDUB      15:51:41      00060136001TRLO0 
3993       1.084         XDUB      16:00:47      00060136386TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1370       93.20         XLON      11:31:30      00060122836TRLO0 
65        92.80         XLON      11:31:36      00060122842TRLO0 
377       92.80         XLON      11:31:36      00060122843TRLO0 
633       92.80         XLON      11:31:36      00060122844TRLO0 
1684       92.80         XLON      11:31:36      00060122845TRLO0 
1236       92.80         XLON      11:31:36      00060122846TRLO0 
1235       92.60         XLON      11:31:43      00060122852TRLO0 
3434       92.60         XLON      11:31:43      00060122853TRLO0 
241       92.60         XLON      11:31:43      00060122854TRLO0 
923       92.00         XLON      13:24:05      00060128389TRLO0 
1646       92.00         XLON      13:24:05      00060128390TRLO0 
840       92.00         XLON      13:24:05      00060128391TRLO0 
420       91.70         XLON      14:59:50      00060132744TRLO0 
1056       91.50         XLON      15:00:27      00060132798TRLO0 
4382       92.20         XLON      16:00:47      00060136385TRLO0 
5458       92.10         XLON      16:00:47      00060136387TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  176113 
EQS News ID:  1402493 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402493&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

