Das Instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument B4W US05961W1053 BANCO MACRO S.A. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022Das Instrument GS2C US36467W1099 GAMESTOP CORP. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument GS2C US36467W1099 GAMESTOP CORP. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022Das Instrument 7V3 SE0006371126 CANTARGIA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument 7V3 SE0006371126 CANTARGIA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022Das Instrument V1Y US92886T2015 VONAGE HLDGS CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument V1Y US92886T2015 VONAGE HLDGS CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022Das Instrument F5L AU0000121337 HUMM GROUP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument F5L AU0000121337 HUMM GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022Das Instrument 4E7 CA8038701048 SASSY RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2022The instrument 4E7 CA8038701048 SASSY RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2022