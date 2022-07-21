Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide to Fearless Living - Wealth Edition Has Arrived

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Rhonda Swan, CEO & Founder at The Unstoppable Branding Agency, has teamed up with 25 conscious female leaders to create 'The Feminine Guide to Fearless Living' Wealth Edition: the latest in the 'Women Gone Wild' book series.

Conscious Leader Rhonda Swan says, "The book redefines what it means to be a wealthy woman in today's world. The whole 'Women Gone Wild' movement is about unapologetically living life on your own terms, being financially abundant, and mastering the art of building and sustaining holistic wealth."





Book Launch Villa Stradella, Bel Aire with WGW Authors and guests. Photo credit Rhonda Swan, with permission.

"'Women Gone Wild' has been more than a year in the making, and it's our way of giving more than just a little piece of our own-found freedom, to more women around the world."

The book-published by Brown Books Publishing Group-focuses on the 'true meaning' of wealth and is aimed at business leaders who want to sharpen their overall strategy. It is filled with personal accounts from women who have built their own businesses as well as uplifting stories, and embodiment techniques, to help readers reach their goals. The book series, Swan explained, is built around the acronym WILD, with each letter representing not only a new year but also a new theme (Wealth, 2022; Intuition, 2023; Leadership, 2024; Diversity, 2025) Starting 2023, the book will be translated into multiple languages and distributed by bookstores worldwide.





Rhonda with co-authors: Ebony Swank, Blair Caplan Venables, Taryn Reeves, Hanalei Swan, Karen Whelan and Stefanie Bruns. Photo credit: Rhonda Swan, with permission.

The book has generated considerable interest, occupying Amazon's top spot throughout its launch. The 25 female contributors have been interviewed by Dr Drew Pinsky, on Ask Dr. Drew, appeared on 'New To The Street', and featured on three Time Square Billboards. Meanwhile, lead author Rhonda Swan is set to host new segments on Fox, Bloomberg, and MarketWatch, honoring female entrepreneurs and showcasing their gifts and achievements.

Authors Featured in the Women Gone Wild Book: Jamie Anderson, Danette May, Diana Wentworth, Danelle Dalgado, Hanalai Swan, Nicole Arbour, Robin Mullin, Rhonda Swan, Michale Gabriel, Shar Moore, Genieve Searle, Blair Kaplan Venables, Barbie Layton, Adriana Monique Alvarez, Ebony Swank, Dana Kay, Tarryn Reeves, Leah Steele, Karen Whelan, Ania Halama, Stefanie Bruns, Kortney Murray, Michelle Beltran, April Ryan, Camberly Gilmartin, Tayrn Lee.

