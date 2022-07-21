Geek+ and Paack launch Europe's largest autonomous mobile robot project

Paack distribution center in Madrid deploys hundreds of Geekplus's AI-powered logistics robots, setting new market standard for timely deliveries.

MADRID, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in robotics technology, and Paack, a European e-commerce delivery solutions provider, are proud to announce the launch of a large-scale autonomous mobile robot-based system in Paack's distribution center in Madrid. With over 270 sorting and picking robots deployed, it is the largest autonomous mobile robot (AMR) project in Europe and the company's first to handle both last-mile delivery and cross-docking operations.

The distribution center is divided into two sections: a mezzanine level for sorting and a picking section on the ground floor. Sorting robots move parcels via chutes to racks on the ground floor, where picking robots move the parcels to the operators. The new system allows the distribution center to guarantee 99.99% accuracy in order fulfillment while handling over 10,000 deliveries per hour.

Jackson Zhang, Managing Director of Geekplus Europe, said: "We are very proud of how the solution we developed with Paack has performed. This project underscores Geekplus's commitment to automating the Spanish market, one of the most important to us."

Jean Gateau, Key Account Director at Geekplus, said: "By entrusting AI-driven logistics robots with the sorting and moving of incoming parcels around the distribution center, we feel Paack has set a new industry standard."

Paack's Madrid distribution center covers more than 27,000 square meters and handles the distribution of parcels bound for over 60 cities in Spain. Geekplus AMRs handle last-mile delivery for locations in and around the Spanish capital, while cross-docking solutions prepare parcels for expedition to faraway destinations.

Having recently secured additional funding, Paack is scaling up their e-commerce operations and digitalizing their entire logistics process to better support companies all over Europe. The project, as one of the largest in the company's history, marks a major milestone in Geekplus's European growth, as well as in the advancement of smart logistics on the continent as a whole.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com

About Paack

Paack is a tech-enabled delivery solution, currently delivering several million orders per month from 150 international customers, including 17 of the 20 largest e-commerce retailers in Spain, including Amazon, Apple, Inditex, AliExpress , Nike and Nespresso, among others.

The company develops its own technology with the aim of maximizing the delivery experience. In addition, thanks to its technological platform, its innovative processes and its focus on operational experience, Paack offers a flexible scheduled delivery service that adapts to the client and contributes to reducing the company's carbon footprint.

Currently, Paack operates in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and Italy and offers coverage in more than 100 European cities

For more information, please visit: https://paack.co