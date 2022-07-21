DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Contract

Eckert & Ziegler Affiliate Receives Further NIAID Funding for Clinical Development



21.07.2022 / 09:00

Berlin, 21 July 2022. Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, an Affiliate of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX), has announced that the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, extended their contract to advance the development of the new chemical entity Myelo001 to mitigate the acute radiation syndrome. The extension into year three of the three-year contract provides additional $ 2 million USD to Myelo Therapeutics to develop clinical-stage Myelo001 as an oral formulation MCM for the treatment of Hematopoietic Acute Radiation Syndrome (H-ARS). Initially awarded in April 2020, the total contract is valued at up to $ 6.5 million USD over three years, extending until March 2023. About Acute Radiation Syndrome: ARS, also known as radiation toxicity or radiation sickness, is an acute illness that presents after exposure of large portions of the body to high levels of radiation, like those that might be experienced during a radiological or nuclear incident or attack. The primary manifestation of ARS is the depletion of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, constituting one of the major causes of mortality. About Myelo001: Myelo001 is a clinical-stage, adjuvant cancer therapy for the treatment of chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-induced myelosuppression. It is delivered as an oral tablet formulation and can be stored at room temperature. Preclinical and clinical studies have shown that Myelo001 has prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy in reducing hematopoietic symptoms caused by radiation and chemotherapy. In irradiated mice and rabbits, Myelo001 reduced the nadir and accelerated the recovery of neutrophils, lymphocytes, thrombocytes, and erythrocytes. In mice, treatment 24 hours post-total body irradiation resulted in increased survival, faster bone marrow recovery, and reduced body weight loss. Moreover, Myelo001 treatment prior to and after chemotherapy led to the accelerated recovery of blood cells in human subjects. Comprehensive chronic toxicology and safety studies, as well as clinical studies, have confirmed Myelo001's excellent safety profile. About Eckert & Ziegler: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with its 900 employees, is a leading global specialist for isotope-related applications in nuclear medicine, industry, and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products along the radioactive value chain, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse. About Myelo Therapeutics: Myelo Therapeutics GmbH is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing medical countermeasures (MCM) and therapies for cancer supportive care in areas of high unmet medical needs, among them Radiation-Induced Myelosuppression (RIM), Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), and Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression (CIM). For more information, visit www.myelotherapeutics.com. Contact:

