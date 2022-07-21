Habitas Bacalar: HABITAS BACALAR WINS SPA CATEGORY IN MARIE CLAIRE UK'S 2022 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS

Launched in 2021, the eco-focused Habitas property on Lake Bacalar continues to impress being voted best sustainable spa

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Claire UK today released the results of its second annual Sustainability Awards, with holistic oasis Habitas Bacalar named top sustainable spa. The brand's third property, seamlessly built on the sparkling waters of Laguna Bacalar following the Tulum flagship and Namibia location, leads with a focus on sustainability, community, and shared experience.

The prestigious judge panel was made up of the Marie Claire team as well as over 50 of the most high-profile experts, thought leaders, activists, and business founders in sustainability. These awards are a celebration of the brands and organizations that are authentically implementing change and making strides towards an ecologically sustainable future without greenwashing or misleading. The full list of winners can be found here .

"Bacalar affords us a monumental opportunity to dive into the rich histories and bring them into the present in a resource-conscious way, which you'll see in everything from the traditional Mayan Straw Houses of the spa to the carefully designed therapies using local ingredients," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Co-Founder & CEO. "We wish to provide our guests with a revelatory first-hand lesson in how our relationships with other cultures, and with the past, can change our present, and shape our future."

Being the first hospitality group to launch a property in Bacalar, preservation and wellness are core pillars that are reflected in both the design and daily practices of the oasis. The Spa is modeled after a small Mayan village, incorporating treatment cabins that bring tradition to life. Highlight spa treatments include the nourishing Chocolate Body Wrap - a coconut and oatmeal exfoliation prior to a dip in a coca and coconut body wrap as well as the Traditional Mexican Sobada - a relaxing and regenerative body treatment that uses herbs to provide energetic alignment.

British-born entrepreneur, Oliver Ripley, co-founded the Habitas brand with his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo with a mission to bring together conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability, and local community empowerment. In addition to its home in Bacalar, Habitas has 'homes' in Tulum , Namibia , and two in AlUla . Plans are also underway for an exciting pipeline to include new locations in Mexico, Morocco and Costa Rica.

