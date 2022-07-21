Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS"), has partnered with real estate developers and commercial landlords in B.C. and secured seven (7) commercial properties including commercial retail plaza, multi residence apartment, and golf clubs to install its EV charging platforms. The Company has commenced its first deployment of charging stations at a commercial plaza in North Vancouver, and plan to expand further in the commercial real estate space in Canada. This partnership will generate significant SaaS revenue growth for the Company.

The Company's focus has been on eliminating range anxiety, so drivers feel comfortable in their electric vehicles (EV). Expanding operations into the deployment of installing smart EV charging platforms across Canada, along with its upcoming mobile charging vehicles, will expedite bringing EVs to everyone.

DM EVS is now eligible for the following two (2) important programs:

EV incentives with Green Economy Canada's EV Charger Incentive Program, which allows 50% refunds for installing EV charging platforms. The Federal and Provincial EV Charger Rebate Program which includes the Green Energy Credit (GEC) as the Company is making headway in improving fossil fuel emissions and using green energy to help cut Canada's carbon pollution. (Source: https://greeneconomy.ca/evchargerincentive/)

The latest data reports that some of the largest car manufacturers, such as Polestar, reported a 125% increase in electric car sales (Source: https://electrek.co/2022/07/13/polestar-reports-125-increase-electric-car-sales-quiet-success-ev-space/).

Hyundai and Genesis EV car sales also ramp up and improve over 30% in June 2022. (Source: https://insideevs.com/news/597981/hyundai-plugin-car-wholesale-shipments-june2022/) With EV sales soaring, the market for EV charging stations is a necessity. The Company is confident in the choice to expand EV operations as the latest Canadian data shows growth in the Canadian EV charging network rapidly increasing with fast charger installations up 39%. (Source: https://electricautonomy.ca/2022/03/31/canadas-public-charging-networks-2021/)

"With Canadian and the US initiatives being put in place to grow the EV market and install more charging stations to help cut carbon pollution, it was a no-brainer to expand DM EVS from roadside assistance to also providing charging stations for EV drivers. Building a recharging environment to provide EV solutions to all is a priority, and this is the first step!" said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"We are pleased to have established a partnership with real estate developers. This partnership allows the Company to build a strong, fast, and secure charging platform for all-electric vehicles. This will be a great SaaS model for the Company's revenue, which will boost shareholder value," said Gregory Lee, President of DM EVS.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

