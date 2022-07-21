- (PLX AI) - Enento Q2 revenue EUR 43.4 million vs. estimate EUR 43 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 9.7 million vs. estimate EUR 13.5 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.29
|Enento Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 15.5 Million vs. Estimate EUR 16 Million
|10:05
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2022: Continuing growth with solid development in Consumer credit information
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 JULY 2022 AT 11.00 A.M. EEST
Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report
1.1. - 30.6.2022:
Continuing growth with solid development in Consumer...
|07.07.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST
Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21
July 2022
Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial...
|12.05.
|Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2022 AT 9.00 P.M. EEST
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
Enento...
|10.05.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group continues to invest in its unique Sales Intelligence service offering by increasing its stake in Goava Sales Intelligence AB
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 10 MAY 2022 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST
Enento Group continues to invest in its unique Sales Intelligence service offering by increasing its stake in Goava Sales Intelligence...
