Leading RMIS Provider Recognized in European Organization's Yearly Industry Report

Ventiv Technology, the leading provider of risk, insurance and underwriting solutions, announced today its inclusion in the Management des Risques et des Assurances de l'Entreprise's (AMRAE) 2022 Panorama report as leaders in Analytics and Insurance. The association's 14th annual market analysis is based on vendor and risk manager questionnaires. Among the 55 vendors evaluated, Ventiv was one of only four to be recognized as a leader in the artificial intelligence quadrant, having both functional and technical coverage. Ventiv was one of five vendors to have that same distinction in the insurance quadrant.

According to the report, 63% of risk managers look for one tool to meet all their functional needs, audit, risk management, insurance, internal control, etc., highlighting the growing industry trend towards converging risk management systems that are cross-functional.

"Ventiv continues to grow and expand its offerings to stay on the forefront of tech and innovation," said Steve Cloutman, Managing Director of Ventiv. "This year's report reinforces known trends and where we are headed as an industry. We look forward to continuing to be a part of moving the industry forward."

The report also found that ease of use and reporting capabilities are the top two criteria risk managers seek when evaluating a RMIS platform. In addition, the report listed AI as one of the top three functionalities that are on the agenda for future development for most firms.

Ventiv is a differentiator when it comes to its AI-powered data analytics software. Its AI and machine learning algorithms help clients predict outcomes, prioritize time and resources, and improve operational efficiency. Combined with the company's hands-on customer support and software offerings, clients can easily scale their risk management programs as they grow.

With more than 450 clients across Europe, North America, and Asia, Ventiv provides RMIS solutions to some of the largest global companies across a range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality. This is the company's first year being included in the report which was submitted in collaboration with EY.

The AMRAE Panorama Report is an annual publication that presents a global view of RMIS trends, market practices and details on the latest technology in the marketplace. Since 2008 AMRAE has approached the survey with a neutral point of view to provide valuable insights for risk management professionals looking for the latest info on RMIS.

Download the full report or visit Ventiv's website for more information.

About Ventiv Technology

Ventiv Technology is a leading global provider of risk management information systems (RMIS), enterprise risk management (ERM), insurance claims, billing, policy, and administration technology integrated with its market-leading analytics and predictive models. Ventiv Technology's SaaS and on-prem solutions are deployed by brokers, insured corporate entities, federal and regional governments, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools across a variety of industries including transportation logistics, retail, financial services, leisure hospitality, carriers insurers, energy, aviation, manufacturing, government public entities, and many more.

With over 45 years' experience, Ventiv proudly boasts over 450 institutions as its customers and more than 350,000 users of Ventiv's technology in over 40 countries. Ventiv's global footprint and experienced team of industry veterans delivers insight to organizations that allows our customers to predict, manage, and respond to risk.

For more information, please visit https://www.ventivtech.com or @VentivTech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005099/en/

Contacts:

Brianna Larouche

blarouche@trevelinokeller.com