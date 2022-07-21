Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Achtung, Kurschance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111YN ISIN: CA45107N2059 Ticker-Symbol: YQGB 
Tradegate
19.07.22
12:07 Uhr
0,103 Euro
+0,007
+7,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0880,09614:34
0,0880,09614:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICONIC MINERALS
ICONIC MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICONIC MINERALS LTD0,103+7,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.