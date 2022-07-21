Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on July 20, 2022, the Second Environmental Court in Chile revised the preliminary injunction issued on March 18, 2022 that suspended drilling. The Court decided that drilling can continue, with certain restrictions, at the Vizcachitas Copper Project under the Company's environmental license.

Following the injunction, the Company prepared and filed with the Environmental Court several scientific reports, technical studies and legal opinions showing that the drilling program is compatible with the protection of the Andean Cat and the overall environment.

The Court decision authorized the Company to continue drilling at the Vizcachitas project, with certain operational conditions, including a restricted drilling plan for the first 12 months proposed by the Company. This plan will allow the Company to pursue its original program of illuminating and defining extensions of the mineralized body which still remains open.

Los Andes reiterates its full commitment to complying with all its environmental obligations and continues to engage with all interested parties in a climate of mutual respect.

The Company will continue to expand its previous successful drill program while pursuing the larger goal of completing a Prefeasibility Study in Q4 2022.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, with an effective date of May 10, 2019 and titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person ("QP") and Quality Control and Assurance

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The QP has validated the data by, supervising the sample collection process, through chain of custody records and inspecting the detailed technical data and quality control and assurance information.

