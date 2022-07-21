Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Transcendent Group AB (publ) is updated (371/22)

On June 15, 2022, the shares in Transcendent Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from FCG Holding Sverige AB ("FCG Holding") to the shareholders in the Company. On July 11, 2022, FCG Holding issued a press release with information that FCG Holding had achieved control of approximately 97 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that FCG Holding intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. On the same day, July 11, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for its shares to be removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Transcendent Group AB (publ) (TRG, ISIN code SE0012990646, order book ID 182961). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB