Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Achtung, Kurschance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K ISIN: US2641201064 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.07.22
15:53 Uhr
14,610 US-Dollar
+0,100
+0,69 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2022 | 14:41
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies Now Offers Customers Integration with OpenText Exstream to Help Streamline Customer Communications and the Claims Process

Integration better supports digital transformation by enabling Duck Creek customers to leverage OpenText Exstream in any major cloud platform

Boston, July 21, 2022(CE), allowing Duck Creek users to leverage on-demand, personalized documents and communications developed with the full capability set of OpenText Exstream.

OpenText Exstreamis an industry leading cloud-native customer communications management (CCM) solution that offers comprehensive functionality and flexible deployment options in any major cloud platform of the customer's choosing, or on-premises if needed. By combining the power of enterprise CCM with the benefits of being in the cloud, OpenText Exstream helps to expedite access to new innovations, by streamlining user experience and accelerating time to market from creation to design.

"Insurance carriers of all sizes are exploring ways to continuously deliver personalized experiences that help to engage their clients in dynamic ways," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "We are excited to partner with Duck Creek Technologies as they work to help their customers further modernize their digital transformation journey by providing them with the ability to seamlessly integrate with OpenText Exstream via the Duck Creek Content Exchange."

"The ability to have a single enterprise CCM solution in the cloud for all communications helps to not only improve policyholder satisfaction but carrier productivity at the same time," said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We are pleased to welcome OpenText Exstream to the Content Exchange and feel confident that this new integration will help to extend the value of our product offerings and enable our customers to benefit from 'anywhere enabled' cloud technology."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.


DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.