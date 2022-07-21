Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Appoints Dr. Kyle Ambert Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Ludwig (OTC PINK:LUDG) is pleased to announce that Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of Ludwig's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) has appointed Dr. Kyle H. Ambert, PhD to its SAB, effective immediately. Dr.Ambert has also agreed to become a consultant to Ludwig and its subsidiary mRNA for Life, Inc. and will assist the Company in designing clinical studies and analyzing their results.

Dr. Ambert is currently Director of Data Science at Nike, Inc., and has extensive experience in data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and applied analytics. His previous experience includes postings with the National Library of Medicine and Intel Corp. Dr. Ambert holds a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of the Ludwig SAB commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Ambert to our team. Dr. Ambert's knowledge of applied machine learning and deep learning represents a major addition to the Company as we develop proprietary genetic biomarkers that may have the potential to diagnose early onset of cancer and predict response to various anticancer treatments.

"I am pleased to be asked to join Ludwig's SAB and look forward to assisting in the research, development and launch of the Company's cancer-genomic and inflammatory messenger RNA program," said Dr. Ambert.

