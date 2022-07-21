Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension, including human longevity, has begun offering a new formulation of Glutathione supplement through its activelifestylenutrition.com website.

Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant made in the body's cells. It is a molecule found naturally in your body that is made from the amino acids glycine, L-cysteine, and L-glutamate. Also known as GSH, it is produced by the liver and nerve cells in the central nervous system.

Glutathione levels in the body may be reduced by a number of factors, including poor nutrition, environmental toxins, and stress. Its levels also decline naturally with the aging process.

There is a good deal of science-backed evidence that suggests boosting glutathione may provide many important health benefits, including reduction of oxidative stress, according to the wellness site Prevention.com.

In its role as an antioxidant, glutathione plays several roles in the body. It is involved in tissue building and repair, detoxification, and the production of enzymes and hormones. It also plays a key role in the immune system.

Glutathione supplements are often recommended for several age-related health conditions, including Alzheimer's and heart disease. It is also used in dermatology to lighten skin and fight the visible signs of aging.

Glutathione products are part of the estimated USD $2 billion dietary supplements market (Source: The Nutrition Business Journal, 2019 and 2020 reports; US market is estimated as one third of the total global market) aimed at reducing the effects of aging and age-related conditions. These formulations include vitamins, Resveratrol, DHEA, as well as NAD boosters.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, "As we continue to expand our offering of Active Lifestyle Brand nutritional supplements, products like our Glutathione supplement will form an important part of our line. We are focused on supporting active seniors 55+ with products that can potentially combat the effects of age-related changes and increase longevity. Glutathione is another one of the new group of supplements that could prove to be effective in these areas. We count it as another in our arsenal of quality products aligned with our target audience."

The company's white-label formulation of Glutathione sold under the Active Lifestyle Nutrition brand is available now through its direct marketing site.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

