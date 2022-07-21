Award-Winning Luxury Tour Operator and Private Jet Expedition Company Introduces New Roster of Nine International All-Inclusive Trips To Meet Unprecedented Guest Demand

Leading luxury tour operator and private jet expedition company TCS World Travel announces today its highly anticipated 2023 schedule of global journeys, which presents a wide array of world-class experiences on six continents. Meeting an unprecedented demand for global jet expeditions, TCS World Travel debuts the largest number of TCS group jet expeditions added in a single year in the company's history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005242/en/

Meeting an unprecedented demand for global jet expeditions, TCS World Travel debuts the largest number of TCS group jet expeditions added in a single year in the company's history. Guests will travel aboard private luxury aircraft, including the brand new custom-configured A321neo. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the company's flagship Around the World expedition by private jet, the all-inclusive itineraries include a newly introduced trip to discover the hidden wonders of Asia; a once-in-a-lifetime exploration of lesser-known UNESCO World Heritage sites across Africa, South America and the Arabian Peninsula; a cross-continent pursuit of the world's most magnificent animals and cultural wonders; and an epic tour of the South Pacific that includes an encounter with marine life at the Great Barrier Reef.

All guests will travel aboard private luxury aircraft, including the brand new custom-configured A321neo.* The state-of-the-art jet is configured for only 52 guests and offers the largest cabin by height and width of any single-aisle aircraft on the market. Enhanced features include custom-made leather seats crafted in Italy, an advanced electric recline system, and extra-large lavatories with full-length mirrors. The plane's 18-member staff and crew include a dedicated chef and trip physician.

"The pent-up demand for travel is like nothing we have seen before. In 2023 we have added five departure dates alone for our Around the World itinerary and eight other unique journeys," said Shelley Cline, President, TCS World Travel. "Those who join us on these extraordinary trips will benefit not only from our team's decades of experience leading private jet expeditions but also from our learnings during the successful operation of the weeks-long, multi-country jet expeditions that we have executed in the last few months."

For almost 30 years, TCS World Travel has embodied the explorer's spirit by taking guests to diverse destinations around the globe. The 2023 itineraries continue this legacy with stops in trending locales like Marrakech, Morocco and Kyoto, Japan as well as emerging destinations like Muscat, Oman; Lomé, Togo; and Rishikesh, India.

Each of TCS World Travel's trips is all-inclusive of private flights, best-available accommodations, ground transportation, dedicated staff and guides, dining, exclusive sightseeing options, special events and activities, enrichment programs and more.

New 2023 Private Jet Expedition Schedule

Each of these nine inspired itineraries takes guests around the globe, across a continent or deeper into a region on a customized aircraft with flatbed seats.

Golf Around the World: In Partnership with Kalos Golf

January 27 February 17, 2023 22 Days 48 Guests From $147,000 per person

From the rugged landscapes of Tasmania to the bustling cultural center of Marrakech, this journey takes golf lovers to some of the finest courses in the world. In between rounds, guest will experience the customs, cuisines and natural treasures of each intriguing destination.

Kona Melbourne and Tasmania, Australia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Danang, Vietnam Muscat, Oman Kigali, Rwanda Marrakech, Morocco

World Less Traveled: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

February 11 25, 2023 15 Days 52 Guests From $105,000 per person

Guests will explore emerging destinations across Africa, South America and the Arabian Peninsula where they will marvel at less-visited UNESCO World Heritage sites in Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, experience the rhythms of Carnival in Salvador, and uncover the rich artistic and cultural heritage of coastal capitals like Dakar and Lomé.

London, England Dakar, Senegal Salvador, Brazil Lomé, Togo AlUla, Saudi Arabia Tunis, Tunisia London, England

Ancient Crossroads of Asia and the Middle East: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

February 17 March 11, 2023 (Waitlisted) 23 Days 48 Guests From $140,000 per person

Guests will discover ancient civilizations and enduring cultures on a journey to some of the world's most treasured locales aboard the private jet. There are select seats available on this trip for guests to opt for the first half only, or to join halfway through. Please call for pricing.

London, England Luxor and the Pyramids, Egypt Jerusalem, Israel Samarkand, Uzbekistan Bangkok, Thailand Hoi An, Vietnam Jaipur, India Kathmandu, Nepal Paro, Bhutan Muscat, Oman London, England

Around the World: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

March 14 April 6, 2023 October 5 28, 2023 October 29 November 21, 2023

November 28 December 21, 2023 December 30 January 22, 2023

24 Days 52 Guests From $125,950 per person

The TCS World Travel flagship journey offers a coveted list of iconic destinations in a single itinerary available on five different departures dates. Stops include 11 of the world's most legendary places and natural wonders.

Cusco Machu Picchu or North Coast, Peru Easter Island, Chile Nadi, Fiji Great Barrier Reef, Australia Angkor Wat, Cambodia Taj Mahal, India Jaipur, India Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania Luxor and Cairo, Egypt Marrakech, Morocco Orlando

Wildlife Natural Wonders of the World: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

April 15 May 5, 2023 21 Days 48 Guests From $124,950 per person

Guests of this expedition will travel in pursuit of some of the world's most magnificent creatures and experience breathtaking landscapes.

London, England Cappadocia, Turkey Jaipur, India Ranthambore, India Maldives Nosy Be, Madagascar Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa Cape Winelands, South Africa Okavango Delta, Botswana Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe London, England

Best of Africa: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

May 20 June 10, 2023 (Waitlisted) 22 Days 52 Guests From $129,950 per person

Travelers will fly direct on a new customized private jet and journey the length and breadth of Africa to encounter incredible wildlife, marvel at the varied landscapes, and delve into the unique cultural wonders of eight diverse countries.

Barcelona, Spain Accra, Ghana Chobe National Park, Botswana and Victoria Falls, Zambia Sossusvlei, Namibia Cape Town, South Africa Volcanoes National Park or Kigali, Rwanda Mahe, Seychelles Cairo, Egypt Barcelona, Spain

Hidden Wonders of Asia: A Luxury Tour by Private Jet

June 12 July 1, 2023 20 Days 52 Guests From $124,950 per person

This itinerary also utilizes the new customized private jet to encounter the diversity of Asia's most breathtaking destinations. Guests will discover the cultural wonders of Kyoto and the modern heartbeat of Seoul, marvel at the unique animals of Malaysia's rainforest, and experience the majesty of Borobudur in Indonesia.

Seattle Kyoto, Japan Seoul, South Korea Borneo, Malaysia Borobudur, Indonesia Delhi and Ladakh or Rishikesh, India Istanbul, Turkey London, England

Wonders of the South Pacific: Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific by Private Jet

October 29 November 20, 2023 23 Days 52 Guests From $149,950 per person

On this expedition, passengers will marvel at the rugged beauty of Queenstown and Australia's remote Wolgan Valley, escape to idyllic Polynesian islands, explore premier wine regions, sample the many offerings of Sydney and Christchurch, and experience bucket-list destinations like Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef.

Kona Rarotonga, Cook Islands Christchurch, New Zealand Queenstown and Milford Sound, New Zealand Wolgan Valley, Australia Sydney, Australia Adelaide and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Australia Hobart, Tasmania Great Barrier Reef, Australia Malolo, Fiji Kona

Sun and Seascape: A Thanksgiving Getaway by Private Jet

November 20 26, 2023 7 Days 52 Guests From $54,590 per adult or $49,950 per child

This private jet expedition invites families to spend Thanksgiving in Costa Rica and St. Kitts where they will enjoy all-ages adventures like paddle boarding, snorkeling and swimming in both the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea; exploring forests teeming with biodiversity; and relaxing on sunny beaches.

Los Angeles Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica St. Kitts Orlando

For additional information or to inquire about any of the following itineraries, please visit www.tcsworldtravel.com, email guestrelations@tcsworldtravel.com or call 800.454.4149.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for almost 30 years. The company excels at providing unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or take a deep dive into a region on a luxury group jet expedition or embark on a luxury custom journey by private charter plane created especially for you to any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.tcsworldtravel.com or find TCS World Travel on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited. Departures with 48 guests operate on a Boeing 757.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005242/en/

Contacts:

tcs@thepointpr.com