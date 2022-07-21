New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - US-based healthcare training provider, 'Advanced eClinical Training' (ACT), announces the launch of its online allied health certification courses for pre-health students. One of the main intentions behind the initiative is to bridge the massive shortage of healthcare workers in the industry across the US. ACT is committed to ensuring the availability of skilled and competent healthcare workers through its intensive online training programs. The programs are designed as immersive and experiential training courses in which pre-health students are provided with essential experience and skills to prepare for their industry certification exam.

The Healthcare industry in the US is facing a huge shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, including support staff, medical assistants, patient care technicians, and physical therapy technicians. Reports also indicate that the shortage is not just about the workers but a lack of training and experience among health professionals in general and nursing staff in particular. ACT is determined to fill this shortage by making its training courses more accessible, affordable, and convenient to ensure that no one is denied essential education and training opportunities. Its mission is to ensure that students are provided with advanced clinical training in order to enable them to join the workforce immediately after their education.

By training and certifying competitive pre-health students, ACT ensures that good quality support staff with expert clinical experience and valuable certifications are readily available to provide much-needed labor to the US healthcare industry. As the survey highlights that almost 47% of health workers in the US are likely to leave their job in the near future, ACT believes that only a continuous and consistent supply of skilled workers can overcome this challenge.

"There is a huge shortage of healthcare workers across the US. Through our training courses, we ensure that we train and certify many pre-health students with the right skill set and knowledge every year to bridge the gap. As a result, we are getting excellent feedback from physicians, hospitals, clinics, and care homes, and they are demanding more skilled employees. We also help aspirants get professional positions in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic and testing centers. Our aim is to ensure that patient care is not adversely affected due to the shortage of qualified health professionals," Shabnam Safarzadeh and Shaghayegh Safarzadeh, the co-founders of 'Advanced eClinical Training', reiterate their commitment.

Advanced eClinical Training has a reputation for providing affordable, accessible, and convenient on-demand clinical certification courses and training for pre-health students across the USA. It is headquartered in New York and was established by its co-founders, Shabnam Safarzadeh and Shaghayegh Safarzadeh.

Media Contact:

Name: Shaghayegh Safarzadeh

Email: info@advclinical.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131534