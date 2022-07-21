Careerminds Acquires CareerCurve To Expand Its Outplacement and Development-Coaching Services

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Careerminds Group Inc. , a leading provider of global outplacement services, announced today the acquisition of CareerCurve, LLC , a provider of outplacement and development-coaching services.

Founded in 2004 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, CareerCurve provides high-quality, career-transition services with unlimited coaching support to employees impacted by layoffs. The company's unique service model reduces the need for costly infrastructure and allows for increased services at a lower cost. CareerCurve has also established an innovative, results-based coaching model aimed at helping professionals at all levels - from recent college graduates to seasoned executives - develop their careers and reach their full potential.

"The timing of this acquisition is perfect. Over the last two decades, CareerCurve has built an impressive client list and shares the philosophy of doing the heavy lifting for transitional employees with an until-placement coaching model," said Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds.

"CareerCurve's experienced team and loyal clients, coupled with Careerminds' global capability and technology platform, offer a powerful combination," said Scott DePerro, Chairman and Managing Partner at CareerCurve. "Together, these companies will make a significant impact in the marketplace."

In conjunction with the transaction, Raymond Lee will continue to serve as President of Careerminds, as well as the newly acquired CareerCurve.

About Careerminds Group Inc.

Careerminds was founded in 2008 as a contemporary provider of global outplacement services. Careerminds combines cutting-edge AI job-search technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching for all job levels across any geographic location around the world. Their modern approach allows the company to deliver industry-leading metrics that result in job seekers landing new jobs in an average of less than 12 weeks. For more information, please visit https://www.careerminds.com .

About CareerCurve, LLC

CareerCurve, LLC, was founded in 2004 by four executives with over 30 years' experience in the outplacement industry. The team has assembled an impressive outplacement and development-coaching business, with a focus on unlimited support for the candidate, and full transparency of metrics and results for their clients. For more information, please visit https://www.careercurve.com .

