BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, July 21
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
Director Declaration
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Mark Little, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc with effect from 1 August 2022.
It has also been announced that Mr Little will succeed Sarika Patel as Audit Committee Chairman of Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc on the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting in February 2023.
Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Date: 21 July 2022